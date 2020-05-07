DeKalb’s summer jobs program to go virtual, registration opens May 8

As some summer jobs programs across the country have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, DeKalb County is moving forward with its program and shifting it to a virtual format for 850 DeKalb youth.

“Our young people had the school year cut short, proms, their graduations. This is a great down payment of making sure our youth are left whole,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson during a March 7 news conference.

DeKalb County Government is joining DeKalb County School District (DCSD), Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb, and various public and private partners for the DeKalb Virtual Career Academy (DVCA) summer program.

“Young people represent 20 percent of our population, but they are 100 percent of our future,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. “Together we will provide them with life skills and training. Together we will provide them academic enrichment. Together we will provide support and inspiration, and together we will provide good paying jobs.”

Registration for the program, which runs June 1 to July 31, will be open May 8-14 to DeKalb County residents between the ages of 14 to 24. Participants will be selected at random and be paid $9 per hour while learning online for 20 hours per week, Monday through Thursday.

The virtual curriculum will offer academic enrichment courses, life skills and job readiness training in a structured virtual learning environment, according to county representatives. Motivational speakers also will be part of the curriculum.

DCSD Superintendent Ramona Tyson added during the news conference that participants can choose from a career pathway that includes information technology and support, introduction to digital technology, programming games and apps, introduction to business technology and introduction to healthcare science. High school seniors in the program also will earn two credits toward graduation after completing the program. DCSD’s VERGE, an established virtual platform, will track and document student progress.

“We want to see every citizen be placed in a working, good paying, skilled job. Whether they’re out of school and they need to finish high school or they need to upskill their current skills to make sure they’re relevant for the current market, or if they want to continue on with a certificate diploma or degree. That’s what we’re here for,” said Tavarez Holston, president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College. “We are responsible for every citizen being placed in a position where they can be successful and can be employed and that can make our economy much stronger.”

County officials say since 2017, more than 1,100 youth have participated in the DeKalb Summer Youth Employment Program.

For more information or to register, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy.

