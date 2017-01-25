After a four-hour city council meeting with unanswered questions, a developer withdrew three application items needed to build a mixed-use development for the vacant Sears Distribution Center property.

Stephen Macauley’s decision to withdraw came after the city council made motions to either defer their vote or deny the applications due to concerns expressed by council members about the timing of the project, the uncertainty of tax abatements, the need for a more detailed site plan and review of the design standards.

Macauley filed applications with the city to rezone the property, amend the city’s comprehensive plan and grant a special land use permit for senior housing. City staff recommended the council to deny all three applications.

“The department does not support the comprehensive plan map amendment requested as the proposal does not permit uses that are suitable in consideration of the use and development of adjacent and nearby property or properties, will adversely affect the existing use or usability of adjacent or nearby property or properties, will cause excessive or burdensome use of existing streets, transportation facilities, utilities, or schools, and does not comply with all of the written policies in the comprehensive plan text, especially those for the Town Center Character Area,” the staff said in its report.

According to the staff, since the comprehensive plan amendment is not supported by staff, the department also recommended to deny the rezoning and the special land use permit requests.

“We cannot approve these changes tonight,” Mayor Frank Auman said. “We have additional issues, we have a [downtown development authority] that doesn’t exist yet that has to come to terms [on the applications]—a whole bunch of terms.

Supporters of the project became visibly upset about the Ernst’s motion to defer the vote. Tensions rose further when Councilwoman Honey Van De Kreke made the motion to deny due to concerns about not having a DDA and a final number for the tax abatements.

Tax abatement programs reduce or eliminate the amount of property tax owners pay on new construction, rehabilitation and/or major improvements.

“We need the time to have a DDA that’s properly trained and get the questions that they’ll need to consider and to be able to get the answers that we need to have,” she said.

When Van De Kreke made her motion, Macauley requested to withdraw his applications without prejudice. According to the city, the development can come back through the approval process at a later date.

Macauley made several changes to his planned after city staff and residents voiced their concerns on certain issues. The changes to the project included removal of 308 apartment units, addition of a second senior housing development, a 45,000 square foot health and wellness center, and additional office space.

The revised project consisted of 684 living units: 308 multi-family units, 68 townhouses, 33 single-family homes and 275 senior living units. The plan includes a grocery store, retail space, office space, child care, a health and wellness facility, a 300-seat performing arts center and a 600-person school.

Several residents from the Smoke Rise community spoke in favor of the newly revised project and begged the council to approve Macauley’s applications. The Smoke Rise Community Association endorsed the project after meeting with Macauley and his staff.

There were few residents who spoke out against approving the applications, stating that it goes against the city’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.

