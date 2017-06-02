

A Decatur-based development is beginning to take shape after S.J. Collins Enterprises, a commercial real estate development firm, signed its first tenants.

North Decatur Square, located at Church Street and North Decatur Road, signed some of its first tenants including Avalon Nail Spa, Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, Club Pilates, gusto! Wood Fire Grill, Hollywood Feed, Regions Bank, Sage Dental and Takorea.

Decatur’s newest development plans to be selective with its tenants, said S.J. Collins Enterprise Partner Jeff Garrison. So far, the process has been overwhelming, he said.

“The interest that we’re getting has been way more than we can handle. We’ve been very happy with the response,” Garrison said. “With that being said, we’re being very selective. We’re trying to create the best center. It’s an art, not a science.”

Garrison said S.J. Collins Enterprises is looking for “unique” tenants that can also offer healthy, affordable food.

“We’re not going to do the mahogany-wall steak restaurant. We want to focus on the daily needs of the community. We’re looking for fast-casual places,” Garrison said.

North Decatur Square will feature pedestrian-friendly designs and walk paths along with multi-use trails. The area will also offer green space. The development is roughly 86,000 square feet and features a four-story apartment building by Terwilliger Pappas. The apartment community will house an estimated 450 residents.

The development’s anchor tenant will be a 35,000-square-foot 365 by Whole Foods Market grocery store.

“This is a unique and hip area in Atlanta,” said Justin Latone, director of leasing for the center, in a statement. “With this retail center, we elected to pursue more local and trendy businesses in the area like Takorea and gusto!, but we also want to attract highly respected businesses like 365 by Whole Foods, which will be the first in Georgia. We think this retail hub will be a regional asset for the up-and-coming Decatur market.”

Construction on the development is scheduled for the fall of this year and Garrison said it could be complete as early as the third quarter of 2018.

“Most of what we heard is that [North Decatur Square] can’t come soon enough. That’s why we spent so much time with the homeowners’ associations and their representatives,” Garrison said. “We want the atmosphere to be fun, but we want people to feel comfortable. We want this to be a part of everyday life.”



50 total views, 50 views today