DeKalb County’s Stone Mountain Park is a popular year-round family-friendly destination. To kick-off the summer fun, the park has announced Summer at the Rock featuring its new attraction—Dinosaur Explore.

The attraction features more than 20 life-size dinosaurs with special effects that allows them to move and roar must like their ancient ancestors. Visitors will able to see a roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex, often referred to as the king of the dinosaurs and a gentle, plant-eating brachiosaurus which towers above guests at more than 20 feet tall and 33 feet long. The collection also includes a three-horned triceratops, a allosaurus, a winged pteranodon and many more scientifically accurate species.

There is also an indoor experience—Dinotorium. Inside the Dinotorium, visitors can interact with “dino rangers” to learn about different dinosaur habitats, visit the Dino Nursery, feed baby dinosaurs and play games.

In keeping with the dinosaur-themed experience, there’s a special short feature-film that features characters from Ice Age. The film Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 4D Experience follows Sid, Manny, Diego and the rest of the crew as they embark on an action-packed 4D adventure in a lost world of dinosaurs.

Dinosaur Explore, will run now through the 2017 season. For more information, visit www.stonemountainpark.com.

