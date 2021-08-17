Discover Dunwoody recognized by international organization

Discover Dunwoody, the destination marketing organization representing the city of Dunwoody, recently announced that it has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.

Discover Dunwoody is one of more than 200 destination organizations that have obtained DMAP recognition. The awarding organization, Destinations International, describes itself as “the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus and tourism boards.” It has more than 4,700 members and partners from nearly 600 destinations in approximately 15 countries.

In welcoming Discover Dunwoody to its accreditation recognition, Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International, said, “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”

“We’re one of the smaller destinations in Destinations International and receiving this recognition means we’re keeping pace with the big boys,” said Discover Dunwoody Director of Sales Steven Schumacher. “Through our affiliation with Destinations International we are able to look to them for policies and best practices, but we’re not copying anybody. We have our own unique identity.”

Schumacher said he has seen Dunwoody’s brand grow over the past five years. “Although Dunwoody is not as widely known as other Georgia destinations such as downtown Atlanta and Savannah, business and leisure travelers are discovering its destination features such as its eight modern hotels with a combined meeting space of more than 66,000 square feet—with a new hotel set to open later this month. Travelers are impressed to find the variety of cuisine at local restaurants and opportunities to explore nature in the area’s seven parks that are home to more than 180 acres of greenspace.”

Discover Dunwoody is continually finding ways to enhance and expand festivals and events such as the popular Lemonade Days Festival, according to Schumacher. As an example, he noted that Butterfly Experience, an annual event that for many years has offered families the opportunity to “get up close and personal” with butterflies, this year on Aug. 20 is partnering with a local restaurant to add an adults-only evening, Butterflies & Brews, featuring live music along with food and a bar.

“With activities and attractions for everyone, Dunwoody continues to maintain a small-town feel while providing big-city amenities, making it the ideal destination for business and leisure travelers alike. This award is basically a seal of approval. Five years ago, not many people knew who we were, but now we’re known nationally and internationally,” Schumacher said.

The DMAP accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas, according to Destinations International. The standards, the organization noted, cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.

Schumacher said Discover Dunwoody is especially proud that the honor comes on the heels of a successful year for Dunwoody despite a pandemic. “We used that time when things were slow to plan and develop. We looked at everything from our handbook to our sales efforts as the destination has returned to planning a variety of fun events for all ages. This most recent recognition makes us more confident that we are using money from our hotel partners correctly, efficiently, and effectively. Meeting planners and hotel partners have started to see a gradual increase in occupancy from business travelers.”

“We’re incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award and join a group of destinations who represent the highest quality and performance standards,” said Discover Dunwoody Marketing Director Kimberly Franz. “Especially after the challenges of the pandemic this past year and a half, we’re so proud of how our organization has persevered. We are looking forward to a bright future where we can continue to welcome travelers to experience all of the amazing things that our destination has to offer.”

98 total views, 98 views today