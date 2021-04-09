District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative launch postponed

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has postponed the launch of her annual litter initiative which was scheduled for April 10.

The DeKalb County District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative, in which volunteers will clean up stretches of heavy-trafficked roadways in Super District 7, was scheduled to kickoff April 10 at Panola Road, but is being rescheduled due to weather. It will now begin April 17.

“During the first year of my term in office, I launched a litter cleanup project with local civic organizations,” stated Cochran-Johnson. “Seeing neighborhoods collaborate with one another to invest in the beautification of their community was inspiring and I look forward to the successful completion of this venture.”

The five-week District 7 Corridor Cleanup Initiative will focus on several south DeKalb roads, taking place on the following dates:

Saturday, April 17

Columbia Drive, between Rainbow Drive and Glenwood Drive

Meet-up location: 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA 30034

Saturday, May 1

Candler Road, between Toney Drive and Flat Shoals Road

Meet-up location: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Monday, May 10

Lavista Road, between Harobi Drive and Lavista Woods Drive

Meet-up location: 4800 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30345

Monday, May 17

Memorial Drive, between Kensington Road and Hambrick Road

Meet-up location: 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30022

Volunteers will receive masks, gloves, trash bags, reflective vests and trash pick-up sticks. Lunch will be provided at the meet-up locations following each cleanup.

Individuals interested in volunteering should register at https://bit.ly/2OkuRKS.

48 total views, 48 views today