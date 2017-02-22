DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) board of education approved the third consecutive multi-million purchase for portable classrooms on Feb. 13.

The approved $3.1 million purchase will pay Mobile Modular Management Corporation for an unspecified amount of single-wide and quad unit portable classrooms, some with restrooms and some without. The purchase is meant to support DCSD’s summer portable placements, future construction projects and replace aged modulars, according to DCSD Chief Operations Officer Joshua Williams.

Williams said the district needs new portables to replace outdated modulars and address capacity issues for upcoming construction projects. He said the typical lifecycle of modular classrooms is approximately 15 years.

Pick up the March 2 edition of The Champion and check in with our website for updates.

196 total views, 81 views today