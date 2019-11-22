District spotlights family participation and learning

DeKalb County School District (DCSD) hosted a game night Nov. 6 that not only served a recreational purpose, but an academic and parent participation purpose as well.

DCSD’s Families Matter Game Night is an annual event, in its third year, in which families can play games and explore active ways of learning math, reading and critical thinking strategies. The event takes place at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative and Instructional Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

The event’s main focus is the promotion of at-home learning.

“Families Matter is important because we want to connect parents and family members as the first teachers of their children,” said DCSD Family Engagement Manager Marcia Coward. “While the kids and parents are learning through gaming tonight, it is about the family connecting with each other.”

During the event, families are able to play board games, video games, as well as participate in science projects and other volunteer-led activities.

“I can align any of those games with standards the students are learning in the classroom,” said Coward.

DCSD’s family engagement department is hoping to make the annual event a bimonthly event. According to Coward, the feedback the district has received from parents is that they would like more Families Matter events.

“This has been one of those events that we have had great success with because parents come out and they really learn because we are still playing games in the four content learning areas,” said Coward. “We expect parents to know the content in the classroom. It is important to teach parents other strategies to help their children learn at home. I live for parents coming out and getting involved in their children’s education. The students automatically do better.”

According to Coward, both parents and students have fun during the event.

“This event is something that could change a future,” said Angelia Matreveli, DCSD parent. “I want to show my children what is good for their future, what will help them and my children are having fun.”

Most of the parents who attended the event also participate in the DCSD GED program.

“When the parents are in tune with what’s going on in school, they can support in the home more and won’t have to totally depend on the teacher in the classroom,” said Coward.

The family engagement department, along with the GED program and the Families Matter event, also partner with outside organizations such as the board of health and United Way for “wrap around” services for DCSD families.

