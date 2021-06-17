DeKalb County government recently announced that a study funded by commissioner Lorraine Cochran Johnson’s discretionary funds will determine the feasibility of building a convention center in DeKalb. But do we really need another convention center?

DeKalb County already has four large conference centers. Emory Conference Center can accommodate up to 500 guests in its more than 32,000 square feet of meeting space and, according to its website, is also home to the largest amphitheater in the Southeast and a 5,376-square-foot ballroom.

In addition to Emory Conference Center are Courtyard Marriott Conference Center in downtown Decatur, which boasts more than 15,000 square feet of meeting space with 11 different event spaces that can accommodate up to 680 guests; and Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s DeKalb Conference Center, which can accommodate up to 450 attendees. DeKalb’s largest conference center is Atlanta Evergreen Conference Center inside Stone Mountain Park, which features 50,000 square feet of space and 48 individual meeting rooms.

Executive director of DeKalb County’s convention and visitors’ bureau, Discover DeKalb, James Tsismanakis, was quoted in a county-issued press release as saying, “The presence of a convention/conference center will allow DeKalb to compete with local and regional municipalities who have existing facilities. It is our goal to position DeKalb to be unique, so the facility will attract events and generate revenue for the venue, local restaurants, hotels, and businesses. The possibilities are countless, so we have engaged the best possible team on this effort.”

Based on Tsismanakis’ comments, it appears that perhaps our leaders are more concerned with competing with other governmental entities rather than supporting existing conference facilities.

It seems to be an odd paring and use of county resources to attempt to compete against established and well-known facilities and to be venturing into the arena of conventions, conferences, and event management. Especially at a time when there are some many more critical issues such as poverty, a soon-to-be record number of evictions and foreclosures, and one of the highest crime rates in the South that are perhaps more important to the majority of DeKalb residents.

According to the Atlanta Journal/Constitution, the cost of a feasibility study for such a facility that is currently being conducted is estimated at $100,000. Perhaps those involved in the possible development of what county communications staff has referred to as “a new event and hospitality epicenter, which may include a convention/conference center, performing arts center, and hotel” are unaware of facilities such as the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center, Callanwolde Fine Arts Center and hundreds of hotels and motels already in existence.

As is the case with most government/private sector endeavors, it will be interesting to follow the money on this proposal. My guess is that it will go the way of the much-touted international soccer complex that was suggested to be built across from the DeKalb County jail on Memorial Drive and Atlanta Sports City, the mega sports complex that was to be built near Stonecrest Mall.

According to Discover DeKalb’s website, three previous conference center feasibility studies have been conducted – none of which resulted in a facility being constructed.

