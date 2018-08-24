Doraville makes strides with pubs and breweries

The city of Doraville doesn’t want to be a “pass-through point” anymore.

Residents, decked out in green attire, showed up to the Aug. 20 city council meeting in support of two ordinances that relate to the manufacturing and selling of alcoholic beverages in the city.

“This is really about promoting our city from an economic standpoint as well as culture,” said Enrique Bascuñana, director of community development. “This legislation really affords an opportunity to diversify our manufacturing industry.”

Meeting attendees spoke about their vision for the city before the council voted.

“I would like to keep our money local and our entertainment local,” said resident Daryl Clark.

“We have become a pass-through point on 285 and not a destination,” said resident Bernadette Panure. “I don’t want to be known as the city you have to drive through to get to the place that you want to eat. I want to be the place that people want to be.”

One brewery could give the city $2.4 million in a year, according to Panure.

“Last time I checked Doraville needed that money,” she said.

One of the ordinances, which passed with a 6-0 second read vote, was an amendment to a prior law that will provide for the licensing of brewpubs, microbreweries, micro-wineries and micro-distilleries.

During the discussion of the ordinances, brewpubs, microbreweries, micro-wineries and micro-distilleries were defined.

A brewpub, which sells both food and alcoholic beverages, will be allowed to manufacture 5,000 barrels of beer per year and 500 barrels of the manufactured beer could be sold to wholesalers.

Microbreweries could produce 10,000 barrels of beer or less, while micro-wineries and micro-distilleries could produce 2,000 barrels of wine and alcoholic spirits each year.

“We could have these establishments,” said MD A. Naser, city council member. “This could be a great addition to our city but we don’t want these to pop up everywhere in our city.”

Naser then talked about the possibility of limiting the number of such establishments in Doraville.

“This a part of Doraville putting itself forward and becoming a more welcoming place that’s trying to bring in younger people,” said Joseph Geierman, city council member. “We really do need to make sure that we’re looking at our image in the metro area as a place that’s a destination and not a pass-through.”

The other ordinance, which also passed with a 6-0 second read vote, will allow the sale of alcoholic beverages within Doraville’s Assembly District.

The ordinance creates an open container district within the city’s Assembly District.

According to Bascuñana, a person could have two 16-ounce drinks per licensed establishment within the district during hours of operation.

“We need nightlife here,” said Stephe Koontz, city council member.

Both ordinances have restrictions on establishment sales, 50 percent of an establishment’s annual gross income must come from prepared foods.

The Sept. 4 city council meeting will determine which zoning districts in Doraville breweries can be located in.

174 total views, 78 views today