Doraville Partners with St. Vincent de Paul to provide rent and mortgage assistance

Doraville City Council unanimously voted Feb. 8 to approve a $100,000 grant to go toward rent and mortgage relief for city residents.

The grant will be administered by St. Vincent de Paul, a nonprofit that offers temporary emergency assistance to those unable to meet such basic needs as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, and medicine.

According to a city press release, 40 percent of the funds will go to mortgage relief, 40 percent to rent relief, and 20 percent to utility relief. St. Vincent de Paul is expected to report back to the city council at its March 8 meeting when council will have the opportunity to modify the allocations based on real-time feedback.

The plan was developed by councilwomen Rebekah Cohen Morris and Stephe Koontz.

“The Doraville City Council understands how hard this year has been for many of our residents,” stated Koontz. “While we did receive less relief money than our neighboring cities, I fully support using some of these funds to help homeowners and renters stay in their homes during this pandemic.”

“We know our residents are struggling to make ends meet right now,” added Morris. “Even though we would love to be able to provide more rental and mortgage assistance for our families, we know that every little bit helps. Hopefully, this assistance will ensure some of our most vulnerable families will avoid foreclosure or eviction this winter.”

More information on St. Vincent de Paul and its housing program can be found at https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/what-we-do/housing/.

60 total views, 22 views today