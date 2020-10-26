Druid Hills coach remains optimistic after canceling season

Druid Hills High School’s football team canceled all remaining games on its schedule for the 2020 season Oct. 17, but Druid Hills Head Coach Mark Myers said his team will continue practicing and preparing for a comeback tour next season.

Myers said his team had to cancel its season due to injuries depleting the roster. Before the season started, Myers said he was dealing with roster and depth issues after inheriting a small roster and having more than 10 players held out due to family and/or health concerns regarding the pandemic.

“Even though we didn’t have a lot of kids out there, they worked hard, and they deserved to see if we could have a season. We did, but it was unfortunate that we sustained some injuries while playing those games,” Myers said. “We went into our last game with only 20 players, and we knew we couldn’t sustain that for the rest of the season. It becomes an injury concern, because you’re asking players to do things and play positions they probably shouldn’t.”

Druid Hills played three games, but the Red Devils had the minimum number of players needed to compete. Once injuries occurred, Myers said his team, parents and district officials talked and decided to call off the remainder of Druid Hills’ season.

“We knew we might be in trouble if we sustained some injuries,” said Myers. “We weighed our options after [the injuries], but all roads led to us shutting it down for the year and trying it again next season. Hopefully, all of the players who couldn’t play this year due to COVID concerns can come out next year.”

The pandemic and a shortened season becoming even shorter made Myers’ first year at Druid Hills tougher than he said he expected, but Myers is finding the silver lining and is optimistic about Druid Hills’ potential over the next few seasons.

“We’ll still be practicing, working out and everything. We’re looking at it like our spring practice, because we didn’t get to have one,” said Myers. “I have to commend our players. Our players never gave up. There was never a game where they gave up or put their heads down, and I think that’s a great sign.”

According to Myers, nothing can replace the experience his team missed from not playing their last five games. However, he said spring practice and offseason workouts were canceled or altered due to the pandemic, and that an extra-long offseason—even though it’s being caused by canceling games—will give his staff and players a chance to catch up and be even more prepared for next season.

“We were so young. We played with nine freshmen out there, and they all started or had to play a lot,” said Myers. “We were out there playing experienced programs with a very young team. That happens. You’ll probably get beat up on for a year or two, but those guys will get better and better. Hopefully, next year we’ll be better and the year after that we’ll be really good. That’s what our players are looking forward to.”

Myers said one reason he is optimistic is the number of players Druid Hills expects to return next season.

“The great thing for us is that out of the players we had, we’re not really losing that many,” said Myers. “We only had three seniors, so 90 percent of the kids out there are coming back for us. We had a bunch of freshmen, a bunch of sophomores and a decent-sized junior class.”

Even though Myers’ senior class was small, he said he plans to celebrate their time at Druid Hills.

“I really feel bad for our seniors. Their senior seasons got cut short,” he said. “We are definitely going to do our best to send our seniors out the right way. We’ll make sure we celebrate them with a senior night at a basketball game or something later this year and try to make sure we give them some recognition.”

Myers said he and his coaching staff will spend part of their offseason helping their players—especially the seniors—get recruited.

“We had some seniors who would like to play at the next level, so we’re going to do everything in our power to help them accomplish those things,” said Myers.

98 total views, 20 views today