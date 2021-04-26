Druid Hills, several DCSD teams make Sweet 16

Druid Hills High School’s boys’ soccer team beat Pickens High School 2-1 April 23 to advance to the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A boys’ state soccer playoffs.

The Druid Hills Red Devils broke a scoreless tie at halftime with two second half goals on the way to victory, with Dani Bibiano and Alex Sabino scoring for Druid Hills.

The two teams remained scoreless in the first half behind excellent goalie play in front of both nets. Pickens’ Jack Lowrie had seven saves, and Druid Hills’ Rueben Angeles had five saves in the first half.

Druid Hills (9-9-1) struck first with 30:27 left in the game when Bibiano passed inside to Sabino, who angled a shot towards the left post. The shot confused Lowrie—who thought the shot was going wide—and then watched the ball come back inside the poll to put the Red Devils up 1-0.

Pickens had several chances to tie the game following Druid Hills’ first goal, including a shot on goal at the 3:25 mark. Angeles fully extended for the save, keeping the ball from going into the net with his fingertips. Angeles finished the night with nine saves, forcing a Pickens shutout.

Druid Hills pushed its lead to 2-1 at the 1:27 mark on a Bibiano breakaway goal.

The win advances the Red Devils to the Class 4A Sweet 16 with a trip to East Hall (12-4-1) on the horizon. The game is scheduled to be played April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Including Druid Hills, DeKalb County School District has six teams in the Sweet 16 round of the GHSA Soccer State Playoffs, which started April 26.

The Class 7A No. 10 ranked Dunwoody High School Lady Wildcats (14-5-0) opened the week hosting No. 8 Alpharetta High School at North DeKalb Stadium April 26. Dunwoody defeated Forsyth Central High School 3-1 to advance to the second round. *will add results Monday night*

Another Top 10 matchup took place April 26 when the Class 5A No. 7 ranked Chamblee High School Lady Bulldogs (10-5-0) played No. 1 ranked Blessed Trinity High School (17-1-1). The Bulldogs came off a hard fought 1-1, 5-4 penalty kick victory over Jackson County High School. *will add results Monday night*

The Lakeside-DeKalb High School Lady Vikings (11-6-0) hosted Richmond Hill High School (12-3-0) at Adams Stadium April 28, but results weren’t known at press time. Lakeside defeated Northside Warner Robins High School 7-0 to make the second round.

Three boys’ Sweet 16 games are set for April 29.

Tucker High School (9-10)—a 3-0 winner over Lee County High School in round one—heads to Evans to take on Lakeside-Evans High School (16-2-0), while No. 10 ranked Lakeside-DeKalb High School (15-2-1)—a 10-1 winner over Houston County in the first round—travels to take on Glynn Academy High School (15-2-1) at 6:30 pm.

The time for the Tucker/Lakeside-Evans match is not yet set.

