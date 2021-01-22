Dunwoody appoints art commission members

Seven recently appointed members of the new Dunwoody Art Commission will hold their first meeting Jan. 28 after being appointed by Mayor Lynn Deutsch and unanimously approved by councilmembers. The commission will establish a process by which city art and public art is created and fostered in Dunwoody.

“I’m so excited that these well-qualified residents have volunteered to help us be successful,” said Deutsch. “They have a vast range of experience. Some have even helped other cities with public art.”

City officials said the Dunwoody Art Commission was created under the city’s new Public Art Ordinance, passed in December. It consists of seven members with staggered three-year terms:

• Jim Cramer is a design strategist, educator and CEO emeritus of the American Institute of Architects.

• Bobbe Gillis is a professional art and design consultant with A-R-T & Associates. She owned a gallery representing local artists for 13 years.

• Bob Lavender is a small business owner in the printing industry. His corporate background includes project management.

• Mary Michael is a landscape architect and managing partner of LandMatter Studios, LLC. While working for the city of Sandy Springs, she designed the final layout of the Playable Art Park at Abernathy Greenway.

• Alicia Price-Fowler a professional baker and owner of Pum’s Sweets. She has worked with “food art” through her home bakery.

• Tina Walden is an artisan and owner of ReVarne LLC, an online business offering custom furniture painting, home décor and clothing.

• Howard Wertheimer is an architect and member of the Arts Advisory Board at Georgia Tech. He also serves as COO of the Piedmont Park Conservancy.

“I believe the value of art and artists in our Dunwoody community cannot be overstated,” said Cramer. “Art can change things for the better.”

The mission of the Dunwoody Art Commission is to develop policies, procedures and guidelines to implement the city’s Public Art Implementation Plan. It is also tasked with reviewing and approving public art. The first meeting is Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. A Zoom link will be posted on Dunwoody’s website before the meeting, https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/government/commissions-committees-boards/dunwoody-art-commission.

