Dunwoody Art Festival returns in-person, virtually

City of Dunwoody officials announced the return of Dunwoody Art Festival for May 8 and 9 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced city officials to cancel the in-person event in 2020.

City officials said guests are invited to enjoy the artisan booths and children’s activities inside the venue, as well as at the playground and skate park. The dog park at Brook Run Park will also be open during the festival, according to a release.

Event organizers said there will be “plenty of food trucks serving culinary treats” at the stage area of the park.

New to 2021’s festival will be the Georgia Grown Pavilion, where guests can find vendors with products grown locally, officials stated.

Activities for children will include face painting and viewing animal exhibits. Event organizers said the art festival will include artisans, vendors, and exhibitors, many of whom are new to the Dunwoody Art Festival.

Event organizers said for those who are unable to attend but would like to shop, several of the artists have an online marketplace that runs through May 14. The virtual version is live at: https://www.eventeny.com/events/2021-dunwoody-art-festival-653/.

Dunwoody Art Festival won “Best New Event of 2010” by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association, and event organizers said the festival continues to attract the top artisans from across the country.

A tour of the 2019 Dunwoody Art Festival can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtC7OPGikx0&feature=youtu.be

Admission is free and the events run May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

