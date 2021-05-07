Dunwoody celebrates AAPIH with new concept

City of Dunwoody officials have organized a series of pop-up events at Shops of Dunwoody in May to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

City officials said the events are free and will give guests a chance to experience art, food and other forms of culture from local Asian American and Pacific Islander artists, chefs and performers.

“We wanted to try this out for Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month—especially in light of all the things that have happened recently—to create an awareness of different cultures and heritages and what they’re like,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts.

The events began May 7 with a Lao papaya salad demonstration, a Japanese floral arranging demonstration, a Thai iced tea tasting and a coconut chicken soup tasting.

A guitar and percussion performance from the Indian Trio band will begin at 7:30 p.m. May 7.

Dunwoody officials also plan to host events May 8 at Shops of Dunwoody, with Thai iced tea tasting and Laotian dance performances beginning at 7 p.m.

Dunwoody officials said they plan to host more pop-up events during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May 14-16, but official dates have not been announced.

According to Watts, events held May 14-16—or any other Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month pop ups—will mirror events from the first weekend. She said she thinks the next set of events will feature performances by artists, dancers and martial arts groups.

Watts said she hopes Asian American Pacific Islanded Heritage Month demonstrations and other cultural events create a more cohesive community.

“We want education, acceptance and an understanding of other cultures and ethnicities,” said Watts. “It can bring people together. We want to create a cohesive and accepting community.”

She also said the timing was right to honor Asian American Pacific Islanders Heritage Month, after the Atlanta area spa shootings in March during which eight people were killed including six women of Asian descent.

Pop ups represent a new event concept in Dunwoody, according to Watts.

“We wanted to try these pop ups events. This is kind of like a pilot to see how they’d go and if we want to continue,” said Watts. “We are trying to get more public art and cultural events in Dunwoody, and this is our first try with [pop ups].”

Watts said the pop ups should be fun events for the community, and also benefit the artists and businesses participating.

“They [pop up events] can be similar to street performances. People are already [at the Shops of Dunwoody], and these can help them linger around and visit other businesses.”

“If they go well, we’ll expand this to other parts of Dunwoody. Hopefully, we’ll get more interest from volunteers. Arts and cultures attract people from outside of the city into Dunwoody as well, so they could help us and our businesses all around.”

Future pop ups and cultural events will be posted on city of Dunwoody’s website and social media accounts.

