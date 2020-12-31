Dunwoody celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day in new ways

Dunwoody officials announced a partnership between Dunwoody Parks and Recreation and Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a community food drive and volunteer service projects.

The first project, the “Souper Bowl of Caring” food drive, began Dec. 21 with a kickoff event at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park, during which 800 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected, according to officials.

“What a tremendous opportunity to partner with the city of Dunwoody and other community organizations in an effort to stem the tide of food insecurity,” said Jennifer Long, president of Dunwoody-Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. “We added the food drive to our annual celebration of MLK Jr. Day due to the pandemic, and we’ve set a goal of collecting 50,000 pounds of food for the Community Assistance Center and Malachi’s Storehouse.”

City officials said collection bins are available throughout Dunwoody until Jan. 18. Bin locations and hours are listed at: www.dunwoodyga.gov/mlkday.

The website also provides links to volunteer registration forms for Dunwoody’s MLK Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 18. Registration is required to keep groups small, according to a release.

“We’re working hard to provide important volunteer opportunities that are safe and socially distanced,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “Even in these challenging times, we want to continue our tradition of honoring the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. with community service projects for all ages.”

City officials said volunteer projects include:

Tree and daffodil planting at Brook Run Park, in coordination with Trees Atlanta and the Daffodil Project.

Tree planting, trail maintenance and invasive species removal at the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Plaza painting at the Spruill Center for the Arts.

Taking place on the third Monday in January, the National Day of Service marks the birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service. In line with King’s vision, the annual event is designed to empower individuals, bridge barriers, solve problems and strengthen communities, according to Dunwoody officials.

124 total views, 46 views today