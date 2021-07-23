Dunwoody creates another “complete street”

City of Dunwoody officials unveiled new sidewalks and bike lanes along Tilly Mill Road July 22, giving pedestrians on foot, bikes and cars improved access to the roadway.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and several councilmembers gathered for a ribbon cutting to officially open the new paths.

“This project is the result of a great deal of public input,” said Councilmember Joe Seconder. “What we have here is a ‘complete street.’ Whether you’re in a car, on a bicycle or on foot, the design accommodates all modes of transportation.”

City officials stated the new five-foot-wide sidewalk runs along the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road in Dunwoody, which is a section of road where there was no sidewalk before. Tilly Mill Road was also widened to accommodate four-foot-wide designated bicycle lanes on both sides of the road, and a short section of sidewalk on the east side of Tilly Mill Road was replaced, according to city officials.

“I am so glad that this sidewalk is finally finished. Not because of the construction aggravation, but because this sidewalk was desperately needed by this street, this neighborhood, this community. This sidewalk has been in constant use since it was put it,” said Cheryl Summers, whose house faces the new sidewalk.

City officials said Tilly Mill Road is an important arterial road between Peachtree Industrial Road and Mt. Vernon Road with MARTA bus service and access to Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus.

Seconder said heavy traffic and 35 mile per hour speed limit made Tilly Mill Road a hard place to bike, but he said the new amenities and location should make it a more desirable biking path moving forward.

“This will give people a safer place to ride and [connect them] to Brook Run Park, the college, the churches, and back and forth to Mt. Vernon. It’s another piece to the puzzle of us building out this connected network,” said Seconder.

Seconder said safety is the number one goal of projects such as the one on Tilly Mill, but that building a connected network is another goal city officials have in mind.

“What we’re trying to do is connect all of the ridgelines, whether it’s via a bike lane or a separated pathway,” added Seconder.

Other ridgeline roadways in Dunwoody include Mt Vernon Drive, Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, and North Peachtree Road.

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith added that city officials established a goal of “having sidewalks on both sides of all arterial and collector roads.”

Dunwoody Public Works officials said plans to begin the design phase for a project to extend a bicycle and walking path from Womack Road to Mt. Vernon Road on Tilly Mill Road will occur next.

According to Seconder, Dunwoody officials are also working on a multiuse trail along Winters Chapel Road, working with Sandy Springs officials to connect to the Path 400 Trail, and working on a trail on Ashford-Dunwoody Road going from near Perimeter Mall to Mt Vernon. Seconder said the biggest obstacle is funding.

“There are a whole bunch of things in the works right now,” said Seconder. “The citizens want these things. It’s for quality of life, it’s for livability, it’s for transportation, recreation, and safety. It makes Dunwoody a great place to live, but we have to go back to the public and talk about funding. Do you want them built in 20 years or do you want them built in five years?”

142 total views, 36 views today