Dunwoody development continues

The City of Dunwoody recently announced its newest developments designed to benefit residents, commuters and travelers. These include updates to Dunwoody Village, two new parks and the area’s first rooftop bar at the AC Hotel. According to an announcement from the city, the area’s evolution is focused on meeting the evolving needs of the growing community.

“This is an exciting time for Dunwoody, as we continue evolving into a place that is really focused on creating a special feel for the local community, including those who come here each day for work,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “We are proud of the way our community has continued to remain positive and supportive over the challenging past year and a half, and it’s exciting to see new developments and recreational areas coming to fruition after a lot of hard work, patience and passion.”

Dunwoody Village

“As more young professionals move to Dunwoody, the desire for outdoor gathering spaces and a sense of place grows,” the announcement states. “Dunwoody Village—formerly a suburban shopping center—will undergo a refresh, emerging as a social meeting spot where residents and visitors can gather for events or a casual dinner.” The redesigned outdoor community will feature an abundance of greenspace, a variety of restaurants with outdoor seating, and a courtyard for events. The first phase of the development is slated to be complete in the fall of 2021, featuring an outdoor courtyard and a daytime café that transforms into a wine bar at night. Eventually, the development will feature five total new restaurants offering barbecue, Mexican, Mediterranean and seafood options along with an outdoor stage and screen setup.

New Parks

Located at 4565 Dellrose Drive, the new seven-acre Waterford Park includes refurbished tennis courts and a pavilion, as well as new sidewalks, parking, fencing and lights. This additional greenspace will provide a safe place for families to walk along paths that connect various neighborhoods, encouraging community members to gather and appreciate the great outdoors. The first phase of construction was completed in May and plans for additional amenities are in the works.

In addition, the city of Dunwoody approved financing for the purchase of more than nine acres on Vermack Road for additional park space. The increasing greenspace in Dunwoody will expand the options for residents to engage in outdoor activities and will bring the city’s total park space to more than 200 acres. Future decisions for the park’s development will be led by community input.

Area’s first rooftop bar

Opening this summer across from Perimeter Mall, the AC Hotel will feature Dunwoody’s first rooftop bar. “The bar will serve the growing interest in outdoor meeting spaces for happy hours and dinners, while allowing guests to take in the scenic views of the city skyline,” according to the city. Offering cocktails, specialty wines, craft beers and tapas-style bites, the rooftop bar will be open year-round providing a spot for business travelers and employees in the area to gather after work. The hotel will also have a seventh-floor lounge that includes a library with hand-selected novels, a fitness center, and a market with locally sourced items.

“With new outdoor spaces, dining options and spots for outdoor entertainment, Dunwoody is addressing the need for gathering spaces in the growing community of young professionals,” Starling said. “We’re looking forward to serving both residents and travelers, and we can’t wait to see further developments in the future.”

