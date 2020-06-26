Dunwoody promotes outdoor dining with painted tables

Dunwoody’s economic development department is encouraging local restaurants to add to or expand their outdoor dining options with the city’s painted picnic table project.

Dunwoody officials said their goal is to make it easier for restaurants to meet COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

According to a release, Home Depot helped start the project by donating 24 picnic tables, primer, brushes, and buckets to help Dunwoody. Billy Kramer, Dunwoody resident and founder of NFA Burger, donated paint for the project. City staff said they then began contacting restaurants that might need picnic tables and community groups that might be interested in painting them.

“We see this as a creative way to engage the community and support local businesses,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling. “We hope the painted picnic tables will help more restaurants and customers embrace outdoor dining.”

Vino Venue, Crema Espresso Gourmet, the Shops of Dunwoody, Perimeter Mall and NFA Burger have already signed on to the project, according to a release from Dunwoody. Dunwoody Fine Arts Association, CREATE Dunwoody, the Dunwoody High School National Art Honor Society and local artists representing the Spruill Center and the Dunwoody Preservation Trust have volunteered to paint tables.

A free special permit—created when Dunwoody City Council approved a temporary outdoor restaurant permit in May—is required before restaurants can join the painted picnic table project.

The special permit allows restaurants to set up tables for customers in common areas and parking spaces, in coordination with property owners. Seating must align with state executive orders, which currently requires tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart.

“This is a great way to showcase our community organizations by bringing color and art to outdoor dining,” said Dunwoody Business Retention Manager Rosemary Watts. “We’ve been encouraged by the enthusiasm of restaurants and community organizations and look forward to bringing more on board.”

Restaurants and community organizations interested in taking part may email Watts at: rosemary.watts@dunwoodyga.gov

