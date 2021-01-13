Dunwoody, Sandy Springs connector promotes regionalism

Officials from city of Dunwoody, city of Sandy Springs and State Farm held a ribbon cutting Jan. 12 for the Springwood Connector, a roadway that connects Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody to Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs, just north of I-285.

According to Dunwoody officials, Springwood Connector will help to reduce traffic on main roads in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs by diverting more than 8,000 cars a day from Hammond Drive. The connector also supports transit with new sidewalks and bicycle lanes within walking distance of Dunwoody MARTA Station and features a pedestrian walkway that connects to Perimeter Mall.

“Anything that moves cars and people better is a win,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “One of my big goals is for people to be able to walk, run or ride their bikes between cities. This is another connecting point where people will be able to get to Sandy Springs from Dunwoody or vice versa.”

Deutsch also said the roadway was built entirely with private-sector funds. According to a press release, State Farm donated part of the land and paid for design and construction costs of the Dunwoody portion of the road which runs south of State Farm’s new regional hub in Dunwoody.

State Farm’s project team managed the permitting and coordination required for the road to cross Perimeter Creek. Pollack Shores completed the segment of the connector in Sandy Springs as part of its new housing development.

“It didn’t cost us anything … That’s also a big win,” said Deutsch. “We’re all about pedestrian improvements in the Dunwoody area, and this is a big amenity.”

At the ribbon cutting, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said one of the biggest arguments against metro Atlanta cities incorporating was that “it would be the end of regionalism.” However, Paul and Deutsch said partnerships such as the one that produced Springwood Connector disprove the regionalism argument.

“Cities can get things done, faster sometimes than counties, and it’s totally promoting regionalism,” said Deutsch. “It will make peoples’ day-to-day lives better by making it easier to get to work and run errands. We really do make things happen.”

Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said all Springwood Connector plans were approved by city governments. Smith said approved plans were followed, and the private companies exceeded expectations.

“They paid for it and developed it, but it was approved by both cities,” said Smith. “We were able to work with them to get the wider sidewalks, street trees and bicycle lanes. It actually turned out better than I thought.”

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul cut the ribbon on the Springwood Connector Jan. 12, which officials said will divert more than 8,000 cars a day. Photos by Jay Phillips

