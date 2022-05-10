Dunwoody seeks public input on capital investments

City of Dunwoody officials will host three meetings in May to share information and listen to community input about city finances and capital investments.

City officials said all are invited to participate to help consider options and plan for the future.

“This is the beginning of a process to identify funding sources for capital improvement, and public input is key to identifying priorities,” said Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton.

The town halls will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the locations and dates listed:

May 17 at Kingsley Racquet and Swim Club, 325 North Peachtree Way

May 24 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road

May 25 at the N. Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road

According to a news release, Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch created a Capital Prioritization Committee and appointed Councilmembers John Heneghan, Catherine Lautenbacher and Joe Seconder to the committee in April.

City officials said the committee was charged with taking a closer look at the unfunded capital needs discussed during city council’s annual retreat in March. During their first meeting on May 6, committee members identified potential projects which will be discussed during the town hall meetings.

