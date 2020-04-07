Dunwoody senior accepted into ClemsonLIFE

Dunwoody High School football player Kevin Mackey was accepted into the ClemsonLIFE program March 9.

The ClemsonLIFE program is designed to prepare students with intellectual disabilities to work in a competitive job environment and handle independent life.

“We have two focuses,” said ClemsonLIFE Program Manager Erica Walters. “Number one is independent living. We teach them the skills necessary so that when they graduate, they can live where they want … the other half that we work on is employment.”

Walters said the program switches its students around to different job sites such as food industry, hospitality and grocery stores, so they can find out what they like. Once they learn their preferences, they get placed in internships.

Walters said ClemsonLIFE has more than 30 partners, and the internships turn into paid internships for juniors and seniors.

According to Walters, the success rates speak for themselves—she said 96 percent of ClemsonLIFE graduates are employed, more than double the national average. The number of ClemsonLIFE graduates who go on to live independently is also double the national average for people with learning disabilities.

Mackey—a four-year football player at Dunwoody—is one of just 14 students in the country to be accepted into the ClemsonLIFE program this year, but Mackey’s four years at Dunwoody have been highlighted by more than his acceptance letter.

According to Dunwoody head football coach Mike Nash, Mackey played football for four years, wrestled and ran track during his time at Dunwoody High.

“He’s a player. Not a manager or anything like that, he’s a player,” Nash said. “[Mackey] comes to practice every day … When we first got him, I was a little worried … we had some special needs kids before but [none] that really played … but [Mackey] comes to practice every day … and by the end of it, it didn’t bother me. Put him out there and he’ll play some nose guard or linebacker.”

Mackey wasn’t just active in athletics; he was also voted as Dunwoody Highschool’s homecoming king, acts in plays and was involved in Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine program.

“I’ll be honest with you. After four years … he’s not any different than the other kids, he’s just one of the guys,” Nash said. “We take the whole football team camping and [Mackey] comes with us. He’s just one of the dudes.”

Kevin Mackey being honored as Homecoming King. Photo provided by Bill Mackey.

The ClemsonLIFE program is designed to give students with learning disabilities a college experience while preparing them for independent living and working after graduation, according to Walters.

Students live in four-bedroom dorms—which house two other ClemsonLIFE students and one traditional Clemson student.

The ClemsonLIFE program isn’t easy to get into, according to Walters. Not only do the students have to apply more than a year in advance, but only a small number of the applicants are chosen for interviews.

“We’re really excited about [Mackey] coming. It’s an incredible thing that he got to come. There are 60-something applications and we only brought in seven,” Walters said. “[Mackey] showed his desire to live independently, he showed his desire to want to go to college, he wants to have a job. It’s just amazing.”

The students go to class and outside of class learn how to cook, clean, do laundry and accomplish other tasks necessary for living independently.

Mackey could also stay involved with sports. Nash knows how much sports mean to Mackey and said that he would do what he could to help Mackey find a role in Clemson athletics.

“I don’t know [if Mackey wants to be involved with sports at Clemson] but I would honestly imagine that he would,” Nash said. “I have a couple of friends on the Clemson staff up there, and I’ll definitely be giving them a call to try and get him involved somehow.”

