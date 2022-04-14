Dunwoody sustainability awards announced

Dunwoody resident Laura Johnson and Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard were recognized as 2021 Sustainability Hero Award recipients by city officials April 11.

According to a news release, the Sustainability Hero Award program was initiated in 2012 and recognizes individuals and organizations for their dedication, service, and leadership in sustainable practices. Nominations for the awards were open to the community; the winners were selected by members of the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee.

“Components of ecosystems naturally fit together so life thrives, and this year’s Sustainability Heroes exemplify this,” said Sustainability Committee Chair Nathan Sparks. “Laura Johnson and leaders of the DCGO use their passion for our natural world to hone their skills and share knowledge of organic agriculture.”

City officials said Johnson was selected as the individual recipient of Sustainability Hero Award for her passion and devotion to promoting native ecosystems, bees, and beekeeping. She is the co-founder of Bee Dunwoody and “plays a critical role in helping Dunwoody uphold its commitment as a Bee City USA,” the news release added.

“When I heard about this award, I was shocked at first, and then deeply honored and moved,” said Johnson. “I share this award with many people who have helped make progress for pollinators in Dunwoody (including my very patient husband, David). We still have work to do, especially related to reducing mosquito-spraying. Pollinator habitats are healthier today thanks to Dunwoody’s support.”

According to city officials, Dunwoody Community Garden and Orchard (DCGO) was selected as the organization recipient of the Sustainability Hero Award for actively promoting and utilizing organic techniques and sustainable practices in gardening.

DCGO is a volunteer-run nonprofit founded in 2009, according to the news release; the group manages an Audubon-certified habitat and wildlife sanctuary at Brook Run Park that includes more than 90 raised beds that are leased annually to members to grow their own produce.

DCGO also guides residents interested in growing food at home through monthly master gardener talks, online resources, and plant sales. To support those in need, DCGO volunteers cultivate more than 30 garden plots to grow more than 3,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables a year for two local food pantries, Malachi’s Storehouse and the Community Assistance Center.

“We all have one thing in common – we’re passionate about gardening,” said DCGO Chair Cyndi McGill. “We have an army of volunteers and almost 20 Master Gardeners who support our activities and share their knowledge. One of the biggest support arms for us is our city government and awesome Parks and Recreation Department, which make it possible for us to keep on growing and keep on teaching.”

