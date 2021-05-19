Dunwoody to host in-person Memorial Day celebration

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation officials have announced that the city’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. May 31 at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road in Dunwoody. The ceremony will be in-person, open to the public and co-hosted by Dunwoody’s Veteran Events Planning Committee.

“Last year, our Memorial Day Ceremony was held virtually. This year, I’m grateful for the option to safely gather to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country and our freedom,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “We’re also offering a live streaming option for those who feel more comfortable taking part from a distance.”

A press release states DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will be the keynote speaker for the ceremony. Bradshaw entered the U.S. Army in 1986 as a second lieutenant and was formally trained as a tank commander, spending tours of duty in Germany, Kentucky, Georgia, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Bradshaw was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals, according to the press release. He left active military service at the rank of captain in 1993 and is now serving his second term as DeKalb County Commission for District 4 and Presiding Officer of the Board of Commissioners.

Dunwoody officials said the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Deutsch, and that Dunwoody Police Major Michael Carlson will introduce a moment of silence. Associate Pastor of Iglesia Adventista Ralf Morales will give the invocation, and the ceremony will also include music performed by the Callanwolde Concert Band Brass Quintet.

Dunwoody’s Memorial Day Ceremony will also be streamed on the City of Dunwoody Facebook page.

