Dunwoody welcomes those eager to travel again

Among the adjustments that families across the globe have found themselves making in response to a worldwide health crisis has been the cancelation or postponement of vacations and reunions.

Anticipating that travel levels will return to near normal during 2021, Discover Dunwoody, the city’s official destination marketing organization, is encouraging people to “reclaim their vacations and kick the new year off right” by putting initiatives in place to spotlight Dunwoody as “a destination overflowing with hidden gems and unexpected experiences for travelers craving vacations that are off-the-beaten-path.”

“The wonderful thing about Dunwoody is that in addition to its own attractions—a great nature center, an array of shopping and dining options and a flourishing arts scene—its close to Atlanta with all its rich history and attractions such as the Georgia Aquarium and Zoo Atlanta,” said Kimberly Franz, marketing director for Discover Dunwoody. “With Dunwoody’s small-town charm and the abundant options of an urban city, it’s really the best of two worlds.”

Although some travelers are still cautious out of health concerns, tourism is slowly returning, according to Franz. “We’re excited to see visitors out and about again. We know it won’t be long before we bounce back completely,” she said, noting that the city is prepared now to receive visitors. The destination’s eight hotels have put in place comprehensive cleanliness initiatives, have had top-to-bottom renovations, and are offering special deals to entice those who are ready to venture out, she said, noting that hotels are in the heart of the city, allowing easy access to the city’s attractions, many of which are within walking distance.

For those who prefer outdoor recreation, Dunwoody has several options, she continued. These include Dunwoody Nature Center with its hiking trails, woodland playground, and hammock garden, and the aerial adventure park Treetop Quest, described on its website as a “unique, family-friendly adventure course” and “a new genre of educational, adventurous, and environmentally responsible recreation.”

“The restaurants, in addition to taking extra sanitation measures, are configured for social distancing. Many of our restaurants have outdoor dining options with climate control so people can eat comfortably on patios and decks even this time of year. They also have stepped up their take-out options so people can make choices based on their comfort level,” Franz said.

Noting that Dunwoody has “something for everyone,” Franz said in the nine years she has been with Discover Dunwoody she has seen visitors of all ages who come for a variety of vacation types, including family trips, girls’ getaways and couples’ getaways. “With Valentine’s Day coming up, we anticipate seeing couples come for the weekend to enjoy our world-class dining and participate in couples’ activities such as hiking, visiting an art gallery or taking a cooking or art class,” she added.

She said the period during which many stayed close to home because of the pandemic prompted an appreciation for hobbies and the arts, from baking bread to sewing masks, and Dunwoody offers opportunities to develop those newfound interests. The Spruill Center for the Arts, for example, has classes in painting and drawing, glassblowing, jewelry making, and other crafts, she pointed out, adding that those who would like to take their culinary skills to the next level can find cooking classes taught by professional chefs at Vino Venue.

Although the pandemic brought many challenges, it also was a learning opportunity, Franz said. “We learned the value of communication and working with our partners to achieve things even during tough times. There is so much hope that comes with a new year, and we’ve been inspired by the ways our destination continues to band together and offer safe, fulfilling ways to make the most of every day in Dunwoody,” Franz said.

“We grow when we go, and a new year is a wonderful opportunity to discover Dunwoody all over again during a safe, rewarding stay,” she said. “Whether it’s dusting off transformative travel experiences we had planned last year or continuing the skills we’ve learned while at home.”

