Dunwoody’s creative approach to restaurant survival leads to national award

Among the first things brought to a halt when COVID-19 struck the area in 2020 were dining out and traveling. The city of Dunwoody found a clever way to allow people to somewhat continue both—and their efforts earned a top honor for communications from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).

Started in 1988, 3CMA is a national network of local government communicators. The organization was founded on “the philosophy that communication and marketing are vital to local government success” and “play a vital role in cultivating a shared vision for the community,” according to the organization’s website.

The 2021 Savvy Awards were announced earlier in September at 3CMA’s national conference in St. Louis. Dunwoody was recognized with an award created to highlight the challenges brought on by COVID-19. The city was cited for “outstanding achievement in creating an economic development marketing campaign to lift local restaurants through the pandemic.”

Dunwoody Communications Manager Kathy Florence said the award-winning effort included the #DestinationDunwoody Restaurant Passport campaign through which diners could visit Dunwoody restaurants and get “passports” stamped. “While you couldn’t actually travel to Italy, Mexico, China, or to cities known for such fare as barbecue or Cajun cooking, you could order take-out food from restaurants that feature the cuisines of those places, so you still get a fun and exciting experience,” she said.

Dunwoody, which describes its restaurant scene as “a dynamic foodie’s paradise” has more than 100 eateries. “We were really impressed with the ways our local restaurants quickly rose to this challenge. Although we had not experienced anything like the pandemic before, the restaurant owners quickly changed their business model which had been centered on a dining room experience to a take-out focus. Some were surprised at how well that worked,” according to Florence.

The campaign also included marketing for the Picnic Table Project. “[A home improvement store] donated 30 picnic tables, which local nonprofits decorated and placed around the city,” Florence said. “We created a tour of tables and t-shirt giveaway to encourage outdoor dining.”

Also a part of the effort that led to the award was the city’s Al Fresco Matching Grant Program, which provided restaurants with funding to create outdoor dining options. The program provided funds for Dunwoody businesses that wanted to begin or expand outdoor operations, Florence explained. The grants helped restaurants with the costs of space heaters, tents, exterior lighting or other needs to prepare for winter and address customer demand for outdoor services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florence said that promotion of local restaurants has benefits that are expected to last beyond the pandemic. “Before the shift brought on by the virus, people may have gotten into the habit of dining in a few favorite restaurants. We encouraged people to try new places. I tried some restaurants I had not sampled before, and I was delighted. I think this may spur people to expand their palates.”

Florence said that social media was a key element in the campaign. Dunwoody’s #LetsDoLunch campaign, for example, gave community members a chance to share their commitment to local businesses. “For example, people took pictures at the decorated picnic tables and posted them on social media sites. In addition to winning t-shirts for their efforts, they had a chance to get out and have fun even when outings they normally enjoyed were limited,” she continued.

“Although we’re thrilled to receive the award, a greater pleasure comes from knowing that we are helping local businesses stay afloat in a difficult time. The pandemic isn’t over, and we are going to keep looking for ways to help our local restaurants and other businesses weather this storm.”

The annual Savvy Awards salute skilled and effective city, county, agency, or district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing. For the 2021 awards, more than 800 entries were received, and 72 first-place Savvy Awards were presented.

