Dunwoody’s redesign website debuted

City of Dunwoody contracted with web developer Granicus to redesign the city’s website, and introduced the revamped website Dec.1.

City officials said the website is located at the same URL (https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/home) and now includes data-driven navigation with a mobile-friendly design which gives users easier access to city services, information, news, events and municipal services.

“This redesign puts the search function front and center. Plus, it features a new ‘I Want To’ section to help residents, businesses and visitors find information fast,” said Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher. “They can also sign up for eNotifications to stay connected with city hall.”

Dunwoody officials said the new eNofications option allows users to register for email alerts that will tell users when calendar listings, news items and requests for proposals are added to the website. Users can sign up for categories that are most important to them at: https://www.dunwoodyga.gov/community/enotifications.

The redesigned website also includes a microsite for the Dunwoody Police Department which features information such as police services, divisions, programs and crime statistics. Dunwoody officials said both sites feature mobile-friendly designs after analytics from the past show 46-percent of traffic comes from smart phones.

“We’re excited about the redesign and plan to keep working to make the new site even better,” added Boettcher.

Dunwoody officials said they contracted with Granicus to build the new site in May; the new site is the city’s first website redesign since 2014.

A tour of Dunwoody’s new website is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=268gKdkgWpk&list=PLR8kbHjww55XcbGBSEaJXQUuaqaZ7Rd5S

