Elder Elves decorate Mansions

The Christmas decorations are unmistakable when walking into the Mansions at Decatur on Lawrenceville Highway. Outside facing doors are decorated with snowmen and a North Pole-like light pole that give a holiday-feeling before walking through the Mansions at Decatur’s front doors.

A nativity scene sitting on a piano with poinsettias, reindeer statuettes and lights greets visitors and residents when they walk in.

Synergy HomeCare teamed up with residents and Mansions at Decatur, an independent senior living facility in Decatur, to decorate doors, hallways and living rooms to spread holiday cheer and coordinated a door decorating contest for residents.

The door decorating contest was won by Jane Bour after residents voted on Dec. 23.

Bour’s door had an inflatable elf folding in and out of a Santa Claus mug, a lighted reindeer, elves, wallpaper and other holiday decor.

The Mansions at Decatur announced the winner at the residents’ Christmas party, but it was the process of decorating the doors that brought out some of the holiday spirit in the residents, according to Bour.

“I have three daughters and they were all here,” said Bour. “I have a grandson and his fiancé, and they were all here decorating.”

The door decorations don’t just bring family members by; they also bring friends and residents from other Mansions properties, said Bour. Not only are the residents judging, comparing and voting on the doors, they’re also picking up Christmas cookies, bourbon balls and other treats from the doors decorated with such delicacies.

“They’ve brought a lot of laughs and a lot of smiles [to other residents],” Bour said. “I have a neighbor with a 4-year-old grandson who likes to come up and look at the doors.”

But the sweets and treats are always a main attraction, said Bour.

“When they know there are cookies, or bourbon balls, or candy outside, they’re here,” Bour said.

Though the door decorating contest ended Dec. 23, residents and staff of Mansions at Decatur have been in the holiday spirit for almost the entire month of December, based on the projects they’ve been involved with.

Residents voted for David Sass and Dianne Thornton as Mr. and Ms. Mansions and Pat Sims as runner up. The Dec. 11 Mr. and Ms. Mansions contest was a red-carpet event with chateaubriand served for dinner.

On Dec. 9 the Mansions at Decatur donated and wrapped presents for children at The Carrie Steele-Pitts Home, a 35-acre child-care campus in northwest Atlanta. Everything from shoes to footballs to Elmer’s slime kits were wrapped and donated to the children at the home.

The children came to Mansions at Decatur to open some of their presents.

The residents also raised more than $800 for the children’s home, according to the activity’s director Tamara Burton.

