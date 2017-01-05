With only a few weeks to prepare, DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis and his staff hosted the fifth CEO’s Community Hero Awards on Dec. 27 at the DeKalb History Center.

The awards ceremony, which was co-hosted by The Champion Newspaper, recognized 25 individuals and organizations for making a difference in the DeKalb County community

Ellis, who returned to office after being reinstated by a ruling of the Georgia Supreme Court, thanked the recipients for “the time you take away from your other responsibilities in life to volunteer with organizations in DeKalb County.”

The ceremony became standing room only as more than 100 people came for the CEO’s final Community Hero Awards event.

“This is about the contributions of everyday ordinary citizens who have done extraordinary things to make our community so much greater,” Ellis said. “We are continuing a tradition and we will pick it back up as if we never left it.”

Generally, the event honors 10 individuals but this year Ellis increase that number to 25 to make up for lost time, he said.

Award winners were recognized in five categories—Community Champion Award, Environmental Change Award, Youth Volunteer Award, Neighborhood Empowerment Award and the Vanguard Award.

Among the winners were community activists John Evans, Opal Ware and Charles Peagler, organizations Be Someone Inc., Wesley Chapel Curb Appeal Task Force and Asian American Resource Center as well as youth leaders Justin LeGrand, Marcus Johnson Jr. and Gillum Owen.

“This is an event that I hold near and dear to my heart. What usually takes six months to plan…my amazing and dedicated staff turned this around in less than two weeks,” Ellis said.

“We had about two weeks, but I’m just glad we made it happen because we have a great group of people,” said Bettye Davis, special assistant to the CEO.

In an interview with The Champion, Ellis said the night was a great success.

“I thought it was a wonderful night tonight. Tonight was a big success.

It’s important to recognize people for the work that they do. We just wanted to say thank you for their contributions,” Ellis said. “As I leave office and pass the torch, we just wanted to say thank you to these people.”

A complete list of award winners for the CEO’s Community Hero Awards is below:

Community Champion Award—An award that acknowledges individuals and nonprofit organizations that have had a positive impact in strengthening communities and improving the lives of others in DeKalb County.

Individuals:

Alice White–Bussey, County Line/Ellenwood Community

John Evans, Operation Lead

Marcia Hunter, DeKalb for Seniors Inc.

Ronnie Mayer, Ashford Park Civic Association

Gilbert Turman, South DeKalb Neighborhood Coalition

Verdaillia Turner, Georgia Federation of Teachers

Honey Van De Kreke, Tucker City Council District-1, Post-1

Organizations:

Be Someone Inc., Orrin Hudson

Wesley Chapel Curb Appeal Task Force, Kevin Chapman, Jr.

Asian American Resource Center, Connie Jee

Environmental Change Award— An award that honors community members who work to preserve, protect and raise awareness about the environment.

Linda Cotten Taylor, Friends of Chapel Hill Park

John Miller II, CIP Citizen Advisory Committee

Tom Smith, Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve

Youth Volunteer Award— An award that recognizes DeKalb County youth who exemplify volunteerism and community service.

Justin LeGrand, Boy Scout Troop 106, sponsored by Greenforest Community Baptist Church

Marcus Jerome Johnson Jr., Boy Scout Troop 1996 at Fairfield Baptist Church

Gillum Owen, DeKalb County Youth Commission



Neighborhood Empowerment Award— This award recognized individuals and organizations that fosters civic engagement and promotes community involvement.

Individuals:

Jan R. Costello, Greater Hidden Hills Community Development Corporation

Joel Edwards, Restore DeKalb

Vivian Moore, NAACP Georgia Political Action Committee

Charles Peagler, community activist

Opal Ware, community activist

Organization:

Columbia Alliance Sustainable Neighborhoods Initiative, Eunice Wight

The Vanguard Award— This award recognized individuals whose contributions most exemplify the National County Government Month theme as established by National Association of Counties each year. This year’s theme is “Safe and Secure Counties.”

Jacqueline Davis, DeKalb County Board of Health

Jacqueline M. Echols, South River Watershed Alliance

Charles Maxwell, Lindmoor Woods Neighborhood Watch, Lindmoor Woods Civic Association

