Emory golfers earn All-Region, All-America scholar recognition

Emory’s men’s golf team was represented on two sets of awards that were announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Five members of the Eagles’ team earned Division III PING All-South Region accolades, and three captured All-America Scholar recognition.

A total of 98 players were chosen to six all-region teams. Emory junior Matt Organisak, freshman Logan Ryan, sophomore Eric Yiu, senior Connor Yakubov and junior Sam Galloway were all named to the Division III PING All-South Region Team.

This is the third season Organisak has played his way to all-region accolades. He finished the year with a team-leading 13 rounds of par or better and averaged a school-record 72.6 strokes over 24 rounds.

Organisak had four top-five finishes this season, including medalist honors at the 54-hole Tartan Invitational where his final score of three-under par 213 tied the program’s sixth-best mark for a three-round tourney. Named University Athletic Association Golfer of the Week on three occasions, he will head into the 2019-20 season in the No. 1 spot on the school’s career scoring average list at 73.29 strokes per round.

Ryan was selected as the Division III winner of the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. He logged 24 rounds of play and tied for second on the team with a stroke average of 73.3, tying for fourth on the program’s seasonal chart.

Ryan ranked as the Eagles’ top performer in three events, including the Golfweek D-III Fall Invitational where his final score of five-under 208 ranked second in school history for the best score for a 54-hole tournament while placing him fourth overall on the leader board out of 90 players.

Yiu saw action in nine tournaments and tied Ryan for second on the team and fourth on the Eagles’ seasonal chart with an average of 73.3 strokes over 24 rounds. He rang up 11 rounds of par or better, including a program-record tying 66 that he carded at the Golfweek D-III Fall Invitational. He had two top-five finishes during the year, including a second place tie out of 82 competitors at the Wynlakes Intercollegiate with a 36-hole effort of one-under par 143.

Yakubov earned his second career all-region nod churning out an average of 74.1 strokes over 24 rounds, tying for 10th on the Emory seasonal ladder. He posted nine rounds of par or better including a pair of 67s, one coming at the NCAA Fall Preview and the other at the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational.

Yakubov registered a pair of top-10 finishes in his final season including a sixth-place effort in the 150-field player at Jekyll Island where his four-under 212 stands eighth on the program’s all-time chart for a 54-hole tournament. He wrapped up his four-year stint as an Eagle in the No. 4 spot on their all-time scoring average list at 74.7 strokes over 90 rounds.

Galloway amassed 24 rounds over nine competitions and averaged 74.9 strokes per 18 holes. He finished with three rounds of par or better and finished as the team’s top performer and 13th overall out of 90 players at the Savannah Harbor Classic with a 36-hole performance of 148.

Galloway, Organisak and Yakubov were among 61 golfers named as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars for Division III.

