Enjoying our state’s natural attractions

Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources manages 48 state parks and 16 historic sites scattered from the Golden Isles along Georgia’s southern coast to Georgia’s highest elevation state park, Black Rock Mountain State Park near the city of Clayton. Included are 422 cottages, 392 lodge rooms and more than 2,000 campsites.

Most of our state parks are build adjacent to natural features such as North Georgia’s Tallulah Gorge, which is home to Tallulah Gorge State Park, Indian Springs State Park, straddling Sandy Creek and famous for its artesian well water that park visitors bottle to take home, and Seminole State Park located on 37,500-acre Lake Seminole in Georgia’s southwestern corner.

Each park is unique in its own way, but all feature an abundance of accommodation options ranging from primitive camping to elegant lodges with upscale dining that rival private resorts and clubs. Most parks also offer a variety of water sports and hiking trails designed to appeal to those with skills levels ranging from novice to professional. Many others offer golf, zip lines, biking, riflery and archery in addition to an array of educational programs and exhibitions presented by rangers and preservationists.

Georgia’s parks and historic sites are not only economical alternatives to privately held resorts and campgrounds but come with an added bonus of exposing guests to our state’s colorful and varied natural resources and history.

Most parks offer accommodations ranging from primitive tent camping with limited amenities, to full hook-up RV options, including water, electricity and sewer facilities at prices ranging from $32 to two-bedroom private cottages and cabins at $200 per night.

Most who experienced camping with family and friends as children recall fond memories of telling stories around a campfire, playing board games, dining together, and exploring the great outdoors.

With spring approaching rapidly, we encourage readers looking for inexpensive getaway options to consider our state parks and historic sites that encourage outdoor activities and provide safe alternatives to those wishing to avoid crowds and enclosed settings.

For additional information or to reserve campsites, pavilions, cottages, or cabins, visit gastateparks.reserveamerica.com

82 total views, 8 views today