Entrepreneur hopes to clean up in mobile car detailing business

David Sessions got his feet wet as an entrepreneur in 2018 when he started a pressure washing business with help from Emory’s Start:Me program, a business training program that provides entrepreneurs the tools and connections to launch a new business. Using a $4,500 competitive grant awarded through Start:Me, Sessions within three years built a half-million-dollar business while holding to his commitment to use environmentally friendly products and pay his employees a living wage.

After selling the pressure washing business last year and taking a break to develop his next venture, Sessions is starting a new business, Mint Mobile Detail, scheduled to launch May 1. The professional car detailing service company “with fully equipped state-of-the-art mobile auto detailing vans,” will have the same commitment to social responsibility and living wages, according to Sessions.

Sessions defines “living wage” as “the amount of money needed for a given worker and their family to cover the cost of their minimum needs where they live, including food, childcare, health insurance, housing, transportation, and other necessities like clothing and personal care items,” adding, “The minimum wage does not provide a living wage for most American families.” In 2021, Sessions’ previous business did not pay any employee less than $20 an hour.

Sessions said he brings his sales and training experience with Fortune 500 companies and his experience as an Army veteran to his business ventures. His previous company maintained a consistent profit and remained debt-free, he said.

The new business brings the car wash to the customer at their home or business, Sessions explained. “People love a sparking clean vehicle, but that often means sitting in a waiting room for as much as two to three hours while your car is being detailed. With us, the customer can work, relax, and do other things while we’re making your car look great.”

The company name, he said, was chosen to remind customers their cars can be in mint condition. “With car prices, new and used, through the roof right now, people want to keep their cars as long as they can and keep them looking great,” Sessions observed.

Sessions said he went to California for training in automobile detailing and is now certified to teach others. Each employee, he said, will be trained by him so that customers get a consistent level of service that he characterizes as “state of the art.” An army veteran himself, Sessions said he is especially eager to hire veterans to work in his company. Mint Mobile Detail will launch with one van, but Sessions said he plans to have three vans and seven employees by the end of the year. The vehicles, he said, carry everything, including water, necessary to make the vehicle “like new.”

“While our Mint Mobile techs would love to chat with you when they come to clean your vehicle, we can provide contactless service for customers who need it,” Sessions said. “After we call and say we’re on the way, the customer can leave the key outside at a designated place. When we’re finished, we’ll call you, sanitize your keys, and leave them back at the same spot,” he explained, noting that scheduling and payment are handled online.”

Mint Mobile Detail also offers monthly memberships that allow clients to schedule monthly cleanings in advance at a discounted rate. “Whether you’re at home or work, the certified Mint Mobile Detail techs will take care of your car so you can get back to living your life. We strive to make our client’s day a little smoother and the world a little better,” Sessions commented.

Mint Mobile Detail will serve customers anywhere in Fulton, DeKalb, or Cobb counties, he said. Underscoring that his business is locally owned and operated by Atlanta natives, Sessions said he “believes in building a socially conscious business and nurturing meaningful relationships with clients across the diverse pockets of this city that we call home.” As with his first company, Sessions said caring for the communities in which he does business will include giving regularly to such organizations as Kirkwood Cares and Neighbors in Need.

