Entrepreneurs learn to boost their businesses though social media

In its 15 years of existence Facebook has dramatically changed the way people across the globe communicate, including how businesses and their customers connect with each other. Small business owners interested in learning about how digital marketing can be used to grow their businesses and connect with their communities are finding information from the online social media and social networking service at Boost with Facebook, which came to Atlanta Sept. 10 and 11 in a free two-day seminar.

The Atlanta event was held in Southern Exchange Ballrooms, the building that for decades housed Macy’s downtown. It attracted more than 1,500 participants and included such sessions as Build Your Online Presence with Facebook, Learn How to Create Facebook Ads, Find New Customers Using Instagram, Scale Your Advertising with Ads Manager, and Get Creative with Your Mobile Phone.

In Georgia, 81 percent of owners of small to medium businesses believe an individual’s digital and social media skills are important to their hiring decisions, according to Facebook.

Boost with Facebook’s Atlanta edition opened with a panel discussion during which representatives of local businesses talked about what Facebook and related social media have done for their business. Among the panelists was Nate Martin from Magnolia Room Tucker. Along with Maranda Walker-Dowell from Joe’s Gourmet in Atlanta, and Farrah Haidar from Seven Sisters Scones Johns Creek, Martin discussed his experiences building a business or brand online.

Martin explained that Magnolia Room was created in 2016 after a cafeteria restaurant that had been in the community 50 years closed. “In addition to the disappointment of a lot of loyal customers, many employees were thrown out of work. The corporate office [of the cafeteria chain] didn’t care, but Tucker is an intimate community where people care about each other.”

Reopening as a local business took about six months, Martin explained, adding that the restaurant had the challenge of getting the word out that Magnolia Room was open with many from the previous cafeteria’s chain preparing and serving food. “The restaurant business is tough,” he said. “There’s a lot of competition and people forget about you if you close even for a short period.”

Martin said it was his idea to use Facebook to tell people that Magnolia Room was open offering fresh vegetables and a variety of meats, including its signature fried chicken. “It was rocket fuel,” he said of the Facebook page. “We not only reached customers of the old restaurant but many young people who had never eaten there. It’s a great platform that casts a wide net. We have great food; it was just a matter of getting people to come and try it.”

Many in the current generation of young adults rarely read print advertising or watch television ads, according to Martin. “Facebook and Instagram are their primary sources of information. If you want to reach them, that’s where you have to have a presence. It’s a really cost-effective way to reach large numbers of people.”

Martin said people are attracted to the immediacy of social media. “People don’t like to wait. Customers can contact you and get an immediate response. We monitor our Facebook page constantly so if someone has a question, we get back to them right away. I’m a customer service nut; I believe in being as responsive as possible to customers. I might be home watching a ball game, but if I see that someone has posted a question on our Facebook page I can respond right away,” he said.

Social media also is effective way to recruit and screen job applicants, Martin said. “There’s a lot of turnover in the restaurant business, so we’re often looking for employees. Facebook lets us vet potential employees so that we know before we interview them whether they’re likely to be right for us and we’re likely to be right for them.”

Martin said Facebook also has proven to be a good way to publicize what his business is doing in the community. “Food that isn’t sold doesn’t go in the trash can. We get it to people who need it. We want people to know we’re part of the community and we care about the community.”

42 total views, 42 views today