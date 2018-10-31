Ernst and city council speaks about Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Brookhaven mayor John Ernst and city councilmembers sent out a statement Oct. 30 after 11 people were killed and six other were injured in the Oct. 26 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

“[Oct. 26’s] events in Pittsburgh represent the largest anti-Semitic act of violence in the history of our nation,” the statement read. “Although the tragedy took place in Pittsburgh, our own Jewish community is deeply shaken and affected by these events. The city of Brookhaven stands in unity and in sorrow with the Pittsburgh community in the aftermath of this heinous act. All acts of violence and hate are condemned and will be dealt with all possible effort if a similar situation were to ever occur in the city of Brookhaven.”

Robert Bowers, a 46-year-old man who has posted anti-Semitic threats online, surrendered and was taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with Pittsburgh police at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Victims of the mass shooting include 69-year-old Irving Younger, 88-year-old Melvin Wax, 97-year-old Rose Mallinger, 66-year-old Jerry Rabinowitz, 75-year-old Joyce Fienberg, 65-year-old Richard Gottfried and 71-year-old Daniel Stein. Brothers David Rosenthal, 54, and Cecil Rosenthal, 59, were also killed during the shooting.

Married couple Sylvan Simon, 86, and Bernice Simon, 84, were also victims of the shooting. They were wed at the Tree of Life synagogue in 1956, according to CBS.

Bowers faces murder and hate crime charges. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty, according to CBS.

