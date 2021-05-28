Ethics board reviews years old ethics complaint against ex- commissioner Barnes Sutton

The new reconstituted DeKalb County ethics board will be considering whether to move forward with complaints filed against former DeKalb County Commissioner Sharon Barnes Sutton as far back as 2014.

Ethics Officer Stacey Kalberman presented at least four complaints against Barnes Sutton to the board May 20, with allegations that include county purchasing card violations, conflict of interest and using her official position for gain.

A complaint originally filed in 2014 by State Rep. Viola Davis and Joel Edwards alleges that Barnes Sutton used her county purchasing card to pay a speeding ticket she received while in the District of Columbia; pay for tickets and art at a nonprofit fundraiser; purchase computer equipment that was not located in her county office or county inventory; and pay her personal attorney. Kalberman said the complaint also alleges failure to follow county purchasing guidelines by not maintaining receipts for nearly 70 percent of transactions.

The allegations were investigated by an outside investigator, Vick Hartman, who requested a probable cause hearing for the complaint, according to Kalberman. The ethics board at the time later voted to have a probable cause hearing; Barnes Sutton’s counsel waived the right to participate in probable cause hearing, Kalberman said.

“Immediately following that hearing when the board decided there was probable cause, a lawsuit was filed which prohibited us from acting on any of these complaints,” said Kalberman.

The complaint also alleges conflict of interest, stating that Barnes Sutton participated as a commissioner in approving county contracts with two businesses owned by Warren Mosby, with whom Barnes Sutton allegedly was in a long-term relationship. The complaint continues with accusing Barnes Sutton of using county resources to benefit her political campaign for allegedly using county employees during work hours to assist with a campaign fundraiser at Mystery Valley Golf Course in July 2012.

“It has already been determined that these employees didn’t take any leave or comp time, to work at this fundraiser,” Kalberman said.

An ethics complaint filed by Rhea Johnson in 2016 included duplicate allegations, Kalberman said, so those complaints will be combined if the board chooses to move the cases forward.

“There were a lot of misspending allegations brought into those complaints. Not all of those allegations were brought into the probable cause hearing because the county really doesn’t have guidelines to cover all those misspending allegations,” she said.

A complaint filed by William Perry in March 2016 accuses Barnes Sutton of using her position to receive gifts. In synopsis, the complaint indicated that nearly a year after the county entered into a partnership with YMCA to operate the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain, Barnes Sutton, two of her employees and her son started receiving free memberships and childcare services at the facility.

Kalberman said that YMCA receipts appear to support the allegation and that the membership was given “in-kind.”

During the May 20 ethics meeting, the board voted to dismiss a complaint filed in 2016 by Sandra Kay Bowen that alleges Barnes Sutton was using county resources for her reelection campaign. The complaint said over the course of two months prior to the election, Sutton-Barnes sent nearly 20 emails from her county email address that appeared to be campaign literature.

Kalberman said at the time there had been no guidelines in place, and the county and the state ethics board later issued guidelines to public officials as to what may be considered campaigning and how county email and mail may be used directly prior to an election.

“To commissioner Barnes Sutton’s credit, there were no guidelines in the county at that time and the state had not dealt with the issue before,” Kalberman said.

The board, which had been inactive from August 2018 until November 2020 when a reconstitution amendment was passed by voters, will decide in the coming months whether to schedule a hearing for the complaints. Barnes Sutton’ 2018 lawsuit to the Georgia Supreme Court challenging the validity of the ethics board lead to November’s referendum.

Barnes Sutton is currently awaiting a federal trial following a May 2019 indictment on two counts of extortion and one count of federal program bribery for allegedly extorting bribe payments from a DeKalb County subcontractor.

