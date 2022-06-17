Events canceled throughout the county due to extreme heat

Cancelations and postponements are occurring throughout DeKalb County due to dangerously hot temperatures.

Officials with DeKalb County sent out information about cooling centers opening as thermostats climbed into the high 90s – and announcements of canceled events soon followed.

“DeKalb County has canceled its second annual Juneteenth celebration, scheduled for June 18, due to high temperatures,” stated a press release from county officials. “With temperatures and the heat index expected to be in the 90s, the county is canceling the event out of an abundance of caution.”

Officials with DeKalb County Human Services also canceled an event to celebrate Older Americans Month scheduled for June 24 at the Lithonia Amphitheater.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our seniors, community members, partners and staff, we are taking extreme precautions,” stated DeKalb County Human Services officials. “We look forward to hosting this event during National Senior Center Month in September.”

A scheduled celebration to welcome DeKalb County’s newest SoccerStation – a project by nonprofit organization Soccer in the Streets, which builds soccer fields at transit locations – has also been postponed.

“In light of the pending 100-degree temperatures anticipated for the afternoon of June 22 and on the advice of our healthcare partner Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, we have decided to postpone next week’s planned StationSoccer launch event at MARTA Kensington Station (in unincorporated DeKalb County),” said Lee Woodsmall, director of Revenue Operations for Soccer in the Streets. “We will reschedule for a date in the near future when the weather is more appropriate for our anticipated 200 youth soccer players who were planning to attend.”

The heat is predicted to become more extreme with temperatures reaching past 100 degrees on June 22 and June 23 around the metro-Atlanta area, according to The Weather Channel.

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend staying in an air-conditioned place indoors as much as possible and staying hydrated by drinking water to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Visit www. www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/heat_guide.html for more information on protection during extreme heat.

