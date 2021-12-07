Events to celebrate the holidays plentiful in DeKalb

Cities throughout DeKalb County are getting into the holiday spirit with tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, light displays, visits with Santa and other festive activities. Check out what these cities have in store to make December merry and bright:

Avondale Estates

Winter Wanderland

The magic of the holidays will transform Avondale Estates during the Winter Wanderland event. On Dec. 4 from 1 to 6 p.m., families can take a picture with Olaf, Elsa, Santa, and other holiday characters and shop multiple artist markets. Crafts, food specials and live music will also be going on throughout the city. For more information visit www.exploreavondale.org/winterwanderland/.

Tour of Lights and Holiday Market

The 29th annual Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights will be held Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Twelve homes representing various styles of architecture in the city will be featured for the tour. In addition to the featured homes, the city will be “lit up” along every street in the Avondale Estates business district and in plazas around town. Take a Winter Walk around the floating Christmas tree on Avondale Lake and visit Santa at Avondale Community Club. Tickets can be purchased at Finders Keepers Consignment, Garage Door Studio, or Avondale City Hall for $20 per car or online at www.bigtickets.com for $25 per car.

There also will be an Avondale Holiday Market from noon to 6 p.m. at Avondale Community Club. Find hand-knitted scarves, pecans, jewelry, photography, bird feeders, snacks, jams, ornaments and more. For safety, masks will be required, said organizers.

Brookhaven

Light Up Brookhaven

The year’s Light Up Brookhaven is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Blackburn Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event will be packed with holiday-themed activities, including food, music, holiday movies, and giveaways leading up to the arrival of Santa, once again via the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta helicopter, (scheduled to arrive at 6:30 p.m. this year) followed by the lighting of the city’s 40-foot Christmas tree, stated officials. Rabbi Brian Glusman and members of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta will also be returning this year to light the city’s Hanukah Menorah and dreidel.

Food trucks and live music will also be a part of the event. Light Up Brookhaven guests are encouraged to bring a toy for the annual Toys for Tots campaign, a holiday staple. Representatives will be there collecting unwrapped toys to help those less fortunate celebrate the season.

For more information, visit www.brookhavenga.gov.

Clarkston

Holiday Festival

Enjoy music, a holiday raffle, kids train rides, holiday arts and crafts workshops, and a cookies and hot chocolate bar at Clarkston’s Holiday Festival. The event will run from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Milam Park. Afterward, check out the annual tree lighting ceremony at Clarkston Woman’s Club at 6 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.

Visit www.clarkstonga.gov for more details.

Decatur

Tree Lighting

On Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. enjoy holiday carols, hot cocoa, and “snow” in downtown Decatur. At 7 p.m. sharp, Santa himself flips the switch to light the tree above the east entrance of the Decatur MARTA station on the Church Street side.

Also, this year Santa’s elf will light a second tree at the same time on West Ponce on the lawn of the First Christian Church of Decatur.

Celebrate Chanukah with Chabad Intown

On Dec. 5, join in the Chanukah celebration on the square for the annual menorah lighting a 4 p.m. Enjoy hot drinks, latkes, doughnuts, music, crafts for kids and photos with Mr. Dreidel. Visit www.chabadintown.org for more details.

Doraville

Light up the Night

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 11, attendees to the mayor’s annual tree lighting event can also enjoy live music, light up swag, adult beverages, and more. The event will take place on Park Avenue and is not only a celebration of the holidays but also the final event of Doraville’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration.

Visit www.doravillega.us for more information.

Dunwoody

Lights at Brook Run Park

Now through Dec. 27, view the “Hollywood Holidays” themed light display in Brook Run Park featuring more than 75,000 lights forming decorations inspired by popular holiday movies. This year’s display returns with three times as many lights as last year, stated officials.

Holiday in Lights

Friends and family can gather for Ravinia’s second annual Holiday in Lights event on Dec 16. From 5 to 8 p.m. guests can enjoy live music, a photo booth with Santa, a hot chocolate bar, a kids’ game area and more. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a donation for the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Holiday Wish List program. While the event is free to the public, ticket reservations are required and can be found through the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/RaviniaPerimeter.

Stonecrest

Soulful Tree Lighting Spectacular

On Dec. 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. the annual tree lighting ceremony and more activities take place at 2994 Turner Hill Road. Live performances, holiday characters, hot chocolate, and the chance to meet and greet Santa will be part of the festivities. The event is free to the public.

Visit www.stonecrestga.gov for more information.

Stone Mountain

Christmas Parade

On Dec. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. the city of Stone Mountain will host a Christmas Parade and fireworks show. Food, vendors and more will be in the municipal parking lot. The event is free for all to attend. Those interested in participating in the parade can contact kjohnson@stonemountaincity.org.

Tucker

Holiday Concert

Enjoy a holiday concert at the First Christian Church of Atlanta on Dec. 4. The live performances will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

North Pole at Tucker

On Dec. 11, attendees can create winter crafts, decorate cookies, and meet Tucker’s singing Santa as the Tucker Recreation Center transforms into a winter wonderland. The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.tuckerga.gov.

148 total views, 148 views today