Everyone should be a little more cautious

November has been a concerning month for the safety of women in the Atlanta area. Two incidents happened within miles of my home that have me paying extra attention to my surroundings and the people who surround me.

Alexis Crawford, a Clark Atlanta University student, was found dead in Decatur’s Exchange Park after her family reported her missing. According to reports, Crawford’s roommate and the roommate’s boyfriend allegedly strangled Crawford after a physical altercation occurred in their off-campus apartment. A few days prior to the incident, Crawford filed a police report saying the roommate’s boyfriend had sexually assaulted her, according to reports. Crawford and the roommate were considered to be best friends.

While attending college, I had a roommate who had a boyfriend and was a roommate with a boyfriend. I can’t imagine what type of situation could occur that would end up in murder. Crawford’s story is truly heartbreaking.

A few days before Crawford was reported as missing; I saw an Instagram video of a young woman telling her story of being sex trafficked. The woman, who didn’t reveal her name, said she was leaving Red Lobster on Candler Road when a group of men jumped out of a van and kidnapped her. After being drugged in the van, she woke up in a hotel room with the men who raped and abused her and forced her to have sex with other men for money. The woman was allegedly forced to do this for two weeks until undercover police saved her. Unfortunately, according to the woman, the men have not been captured.

Although Atlanta is stained with sex trafficking, stories like these may seem like an urban legend to some, but not for me.

I love to workout in the morning. One morning, in the spring of 2018, I began a two-mile run along Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. It’s a busy street with plenty of people to serve as witnesses, so I usually feel safe. But this particular morning, I kept seeing the same car that didn’t have hubcaps pass me while running. At first I thought the driver of the car was lost, causing it to continue driving back and forth along Flat Shoals. I later noticed the car being driven past me while I was running and then park in parking lots waiting for me to pass by again. I was concerned that the driver would possibly follow me home. Once I noticed this pattern, I immediately stopped running, went inside a convenience store and took out my phone to call the police. The car vanished.

The next day, I thought maybe I had overreacted and decided to go running again. But, being careful, I took a different running route and started an hour earlier. When I had almost finished running the route, I spotted the same car without the hubcaps. I was around the corner from my house. I immediately became upset that I had gone running again. I was the girl some scream at in scary movies. I was immediately more upset with myself that I let this man repeat his process and follow me so close to home without noticing. Luckily a man who lives in my neighborhood was outside gardening and noticed the car had been driving back and forth along the street. My neighbor was with a few of his friends. So I remained in my neighbor’s front yard until the car passed by again. I was able to get pictures of the car, and called police. The car didn’t pass by again that day and I eventually went home. I don’t want to think about what that man in that car may have wanted.

It took a very long time for me to go running again without fearing that something bad would happen to me. But, I worked up the courage; I started running again and never saw the car again. And I always wave hello to my neighbor who probably scared off the driver of the car.

Something similar happened to a friend who lives in Brookhaven. While she was driving to pick up food, a car full of men followed her to a restaurant. When she got inside the restaurant, she noticed one of the men had come inside behind her. After rushing back to her car with her food, she made random turns to lose the men who she thought were trying to follow her home.

This message is not just for women; incidents such as this can and do happen to men as well. Everyone should be careful. It’s sad that we live in a world where we not only have to watch strangers, but the people around us as well─the people we call friends or the people we may think care about us. It’s sad that we can’t attend college, leave work, get food or go for a run without being concerned that something bad may happen.

If concerned about a situation, call the police. Make sure that you are safe and are able to see your loved ones at the end of the day.

Rest in peace, Alexis Crawford.

72 total views, 72 views today