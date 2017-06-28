The nation will be resplendent in its patriotic colors on July 4 as Americans celebrate Independence Day.

The tradition of Independence Day celebrations dates back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. The Continental Congress voted in favor of independence on July 2, 1776. Two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence. The Fourth of July has been a federal holiday since 1941.

Throughout Dekalb County, celebrations large and small will take place including parades, concerts, cookouts and, of course, fireworks displays that will light up the night sky. To help with our readers’ planner, we’ve gathered a listing of some events that promise to bolster one’s patriotic spirit:



Avondale Estates

Morning-to-night activities are on the 4th of July agenda in Avondale Estates. At 10 a.m. a parade begins and ends one hour later at the intersection of Clarendon Avenue and South Avondale Road. Lake Avondale is the site of the remainder of the day’s events:

At 5 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 6 sells hot dogs, drinks and snacks.

A concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

The day’s events conclude at dusk with fireworks at the lake.



Chamblee

Five hours of family activities are planned including a bike parade at 5 p.m. from Chamblee Middle School. “Children have the chance to decorate their bicycles, tricycles, wagons, etc. in a patriotic manner,” states the city’s website. “All those wishing to show their decorated mode of transportation will meet at Chamblee Middle School on Sexton Woods Drive just before 5 p.m. A Chamblee police officer will be onsite to lead the parade the 1/4 mile distance from the middle school to the event stage at Keswick Park. Once the parade has arrived at Keswick Park each contestant will receive a participation prize.”

Other activities include train rides from 5 to 8 p.m., a corn hole tournament at 6 p.m. Band X is scheduled to provide live music. Fireworks wrap up the night.



Decatur

Families and friends are invited to join the city’s Pied Piper Parade including bikers, skaters and walkers.

“Get on your feet and join the Pied Piper Parade as it makes its way through downtown Decatur on July 4. Gather friends and family, ride your bike, walk or skate in this community parade – it’s for anyone and everyone,” states the city’s website. “Neighborhoods and organizations are encouraged to make floats and join the fun too. And don’t forget your red, white and blue!” Parade lineup begins at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur, 308 Clairemont Ave. Pedestrians should gather on the lawn and vehicles will line up in the parking lot. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The Concert on the Square starts at 7 p.m. in the Community Bandstand and features the Callanwolde Concert Band. Fireworks are shot off at dark (approximately 9 p.m.). Anyone may participate in the parade, but those with vehicles must register by emailing Shirley.baylis@decaturga.com or by calling (678) 553-6573.



Dunwoody

A morning parade is the focus of Dunwoody’s 4th of July event. It kicks off at 9 a.m. The annual parade is expected to feature marching bands, floats, clowns, animals and local celebrities. This year’s theme is “A Small Town in a Big City.” Alan Mothner, director of Dunwoody’s Nature Center, is the parade’s grand marshal. Last year’s parade attracted more than 2,500 participants and 32,000 spectators. Volunteers are needed. Contact Pam Tallmadge at (770) 354-7653 or july4parade@dunwoodyga.org.



Stone Mountain

The park’s four day Fantastic Fourth Celebration promises its “biggest fireworks ever.” The Lasershow Spectacular in Mountainvision features “iconic music, epic fireworks and jaw-dropping fire effects.” The special patriotic fireworks finale will immediately follow the Lasershow which starts at 9:30 every night July 1-4. Entrance to the park is $15 for a one-day parking pass and $40 for an annual pass.

