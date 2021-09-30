Extending eviction moratorium accomplishes little

Recently proposed legislation billed as Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 and supported by numerous members of Congress is designed to curb the swell of anticipated evictions and foreclosures brought about by the loss in income by many due to impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

If passed through Congress, the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 would grant the Health and Human Services secretary permanent authority to implement an eviction moratorium in the interests of public health.

While the extension of an eviction moratorium may function as planned in the short term by keeping millions of Americans in their homes, it would do little in the long run other than continue to add to mounting levels of debts for renters and homeowners as well as for landlords in many cases.

At some point, if our economy is to remain relatively stable, rent and mortgage payments have to resume to keep the banking and mortgage industries from collapsing.

According to consumerfinance.gov, as of March 2021—the most recent data available – DeKalb County had a 9 percent mortgage delinquency rate. Additionally, Datausa.io reports that in 2019, 56.9 percent of the 290,000 housing units in DeKalb County were occupied by the owner of the property.

Based on the above statistics, there are approximately 165,000 residential dwellings in DeKalb County. If only 50 percent of those homes had mortgages on them and 9 percent of those mortgages went into default, we could potentially see as many as 7,500 homes in foreclosure in the coming months.

If the moratorium is extended, it could temporarily halt the eviction process, but mortgage debts would continue to accumulate.

We encourage those who may be behind in mortgage or rent payments to make every effort to work out a payment plan with lenders and/or landlords before it is too late to avoid eviction.

The possibility of 7,500 families being without a place to call home would devastate our county.

