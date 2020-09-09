Faces of COVID-19: COVID waylays personal trainer

Fitness instructor and personal trainer Gabrielle Carty wasn’t cavalier about coronavirus safeguards during March, April, May and June. She wore masks, gloves and socially distanced herself from others right from the start, she said.

However, the 61-year-old from Lithonia admits she made a mistake by letting her guard down in July, spending time with a girlfriend’s grandchildren who were visiting from Philadelphia. She’s known them since they were babies.

After several days of activities with the children and their grandmother including visiting a mall and drive-in theater (everyone in the group wore masks most of the time), she started coughing and having headaches followed by fatigue, loss of smell, taste and appetite. A test would later confirm, she was positive for COVID-19. The children’s grandmother also tested positive for the virus.

Gabrielle Carty has recovered from COVID-19 and returned to teaching fitness classes. Photo provided

The symptoms came on slowly, according to Carty, and initially she attributed it to allergies and sinus issues. Carty, who describes herself as normally high energy, said she spent days so fatigued that she slept most of those days away. She also had several days when breathing deeply was difficult and painful.

During a drive-in visit to an urgent care facility, her oxygen level, blood pressure and temperature were in a normal range. A doctor prescribed antibiotics and cough medicine.

Carty, who recovered at home, said her 73-year-old sister in New York—who was a nurse who also contracted coronavirus and was ill for six weeks—said Carty’s bout with the illness was mild compared to others.

Carty attributes contracting COVID-19 to her interaction with the children because it’s the only thing in her routine that changed. She points out that although they wore masks and practiced constant handwashing, it’s difficult to maintain a strict regimen in the company of children. They often wanted to sit in her lap and during an outing to Piedmont Park they all shared one blanket as ground cover, passed a bowl filled with treats and removed their masks because they were outside, she said.

Now that Carty’s two-week quarantine is over, she’s feeling better and stronger, although she’s lost 8 lbs. A recent retest for the virus came back negative, she said.

Carty has returned to teaching fitness classes online for the Lou Walker Senior Center. However, all her worries about the virus haven’t disappeared. Her friend, the grandmother of the children, said her retest came back positive so she had to quarantine again for two more weeks. And the youngest of the grandchildren also tested positive for coronavirus, although she was asymptomatic, according to Carty.

“I took it seriously,” said Carty. “I wore the mask. I followed the rules, but the rule I broke was not really tracing who those children came in contact with.”

