Factory tour can be an eye-opening experience

I don’t own a BMW and I have no plans to buy one, but that didn’t diminish my enjoyment of a tour of the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, in Spartanburg County.

The plant, located on the outskirts of Greenville, produces 1,500 vehicles daily and employs 11,000 people. While the more extensive tours of the 7 million-square-foot facility have been curtailed due to COVID-19, the plant now offers a one-hour Glimpse Tour. It might not sound like much time, however in 60 minutes, one can get quite an eye-opening view of the automotive manufacturing process at BMW.

Attendees get a behind-the-scenes tour of the BMW manufacturing plant in South Carolina. Photos provided

A look at BMW’s “ultimate driving experience” begins at the automakers Zentrum Museum, where the company’s history is on display through exhibits of vintage vehicles from its early days when it started in aviation and moved on to auto racing. More contemporary vehicles and motorcycles also are showcased. Previously one could open the doors of the vehicles but due to pandemic safety measures now the vehicles are locked.

On the museum floor one can find the first BMW produced at this South Carolina plant in 1994. The white BMW, which was signed by 700 associates, made its public debut at the plant’s grand opening Nov. 15, 1994. Also on display is a red metallic BMW X5 M Competition, which is the 5 millionth BMW built at the plant.

The plant is where five BMW X models are currently produced.

The first vehicle produced at the Greer, South Carolina, BMW plant is on display at the Zentrum Museum and has been signed by 700 BMW associates.

Tours begin with an emphasis on pandemic safety protocols and distribution of headphones and safety googles. The headphones help make the guide’s narration easier to hear while walking through the at-times noisy plant. Staff are stationed at doors to hold them open for tour participants so contact of surfaces is minimized.

The walking tour—estimated at about a mile—takes guests to a few spots within the plant where workers and robots are assembling vehicles, making quality control checks, painting and fine tuning and more.

It was fascinating to watch giant robotic arms grab doors and precisely place them into vehicles’ frames as other automated systems kept a steady flow of nuts and bolts loaded and ready for other robots use. Vehicles moved above us on conveyor tracks with some automatically elevated to higher levels and some turned 180-degrees. As we walked through the plant—repeatedly reminded to stay within narrow markings on the floor—employees some in safety gear – were operating other equipment and using tools to do a variety of work on the automobiles. In one area, gloved workers checked the quality of vehicles’ metal frames.

We were shown part of the five-coat paint process as well as how protective coatings are applied. Painting colors can be changed in 70 seconds through the robotic painting system, a guide said.

The tour concludes back at the Zentrum Museum at a video wall and tour guests are given a gift of a BMW medallion magnet.

Prior to the pandemic, the museum attracted 60,000 visits annually.

A BMW official said plans are in the works to bring back the two-hour tours of the museum, body shop and assembly later this summer. At its peak, the plant tours attracted 700 visitors a week, she said.

The Zentrum Museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays, except holidays at no charge. Guided plant tours require reservations and are limited to 10 people at a cost of $10 per person. Tour participants must be age 12 and older.

For more information, do an online search for the Zentrum Museum.

78 total views, 78 views today