Fall allergies or COVID?

Allergy specialist says symptoms can overlap

While many look forward to fall’s mild outdoor temperatures and stunning displays of leaf color, those who suffer from allergies may anticipate the season’s less pleasant side. The Atlanta area is entering the fall allergy season, which for sufferers brings such triggers as ragweed, mold and tree pollen and may cause some to contract allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever.

Dr. Howard Silk, a board-certified allergy specialist with Atlanta Allergy & Asthma’s Tucker office, said this year’s allergy season may cause special concerns since some symptoms such as coughing, wheezing and headaches overlap with those of COVID-19, a pandemic virus that may lead to serious respiratory problems and even death.

Silk said approximately 10 to 20 percent of the population experiences allergies at some time and those aren’t always easily distinguished from symptoms of other health concerns by the person experiencing them. “It can be difficult to distinguish allergies from more serious illnesses, particularly for those faced with the symptoms for the first time. Also, COVID-19 may present in mild or severe forms and has a broad range of symptoms,” he continued.

“We’re in the peak of the fall allergy season right now,” Silk said, adding that climate change has brought about longer allergy seasons. “The spring allergy season this year was longer than it usually is, and I anticipate that the same will be true for the fall season. Although indicative of the spring season here in Atlanta, certain tree pollens have begun to appear in the fall.

This may be due to the use of certain trees as ornamentals in landscaping, only adding to the confusion as to what is causing an individual’s respiratory symptoms.”

He said recent heavy rains will help lessen some of the tree pollen, but it will likely make mold levels worse. “We are currently experiencing high mold activity. Mold levels tend to be higher during the warm, humid months. And as leaves begin to fall later in the season, they can compost, keeping mold around well into late fall,” he added.

Silk said heavy rainfall also sets up conditions in which ragweed can thrive. Calling ragweed “the main culprit this time of year,” he noted that ragweed blooms and releases pollen from August to November, with pollen counts usually peaking in mid-September. “It’s considered the most allergenic of all pollens and is light and easily carried by the wind. If you are allergic to ragweed pollen, you may experience itching of the tongue, mouth, and lips after eating such foods as melons, bananas, and zucchini due to cross reactivity. This is known as oral allergy syndrome.”

Those experiencing symptoms who have suffered from fall allergies in the past and have had no known exposure to COVID likely are experiencing a repeat of allergies, according to Silk. “Seasonal allergies can cause sneezing, running nose, nasal congestion, headaches, itchy/irritated eyes, and scratchy throat, some of which are similar to indications of COVID, and fall pollens and molds can also aggravate asthma symptoms like coughing and wheezing. These are reasons to contact your healthcare provider, but they are not reasons for panic,” he said.

“Flu-like symptom such as fever and aches are likely flu or may be the COVID virus. An allergy is more like a cold that doesn’t go away. Most colds clear up withing five days. It’s best to call your healthcare provider and describe the symptoms. The healthcare office can tell you what your next step should be,” Silk advised.

Silk said that his office, like most medical facilities this year, screens all who come in by taking temperatures and asking questions. He added that where appropriate, some patients are treated through telemedicine with online doctor-patient interaction rather than in-person visits.

