Fall leaf watching advice at Georgia State Parks

With north Georgia weather finally cooling and each day feeling more and more like fall, Georgia State Parks (GSP) officials say leaf color changes are on the verge of peaking.

“Only Mother Nature knows, of course, but peak color in Georgia is usually at the end of October or early November,” states a GSP press release. “For many visitors, that perfect autumn weekend includes cozy campfires and gooey s’mores surrounded by fiery-hued forests.”

Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2019” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with advice about trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.

“Northern Georgia includes part of the Blue Ridge Mountain range, which is part of the Appalachian Mountains,” said state park officials. “Typically, Georgia’s section peaks toward the end of October; however, meteorologists predict color will be pushed back this year. The culprit is September’s hot, dry weather. The key for a vibrant autumn is warm sunny days coupled with very cool – but not freezing – nights. Still, vacationers will find beautiful forests no matter what time they travel.”

Some of the most popular parks for leaf watching and mountain scenery include Amicalola Falls, Tallulah Gorge, Vogel and Cloudland Canyon. Since these parks are heavily visited on October weekends, travelers may want to visit mid-week or explore lesser-known destinations such as Fort Mountain, Black Rock Mountain or Smithgall Woods, advises park officials.

From cabins to campsites, Georgia’s State Parks offer a variety of accommodations where leaf peepers can stay in the heart of autumn scenery. Guests can even choose from lodge rooms or yurts – a “glamping” adventure that is like a combination tent-cabin. Park officials advise visitors to make reservations as soon as possible, even for October 2020, since it is not uncommon for mountain cottages to be filled more than a year in advance. Reservations can be made by calling 1-800-864-7275 or at GaStateParks.org.

Shutterbugs are encouraged to share their favorite shots on Facebook and Instagram, tagging #GaLeafWatch and @GaStateParks. Rangers will also post updates on how fall color is progressing in their parks.

Five Georgia State Parks for Fall Color

Amicalola Falls State Park – Dawsonville

Just an hour north of Atlanta is the Southeast’s tallest cascading waterfall. A short, flat path leads to a boardwalk offering the waterfall views. There is also an easy-to-reach overlook at the top. For a tougher challenge, start from the bottom of the falls and hike up the steep staircase.

GaStateParks.org/AmicalolaFalls

Black Rock Mountain State Park – Clayton

At an altitude of 3,640 feet, Black Rock Mountain is Georgia’s highest state park. (Brasstown Bald is the state’s highest peak.) Roadside overlooks and the summit Visitor Center offer sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The 2.2-mile Tennessee Rock Trail offers a short, moderate hike. For an all-day challenge, take the 7.2-mile James E. Edmonds Backcountry Trail.

GaStateParks.org/BlackRockMountain

F.D. Roosevelt State Park – Pine Mountain

Many people are surprised to find hardwood forests and rolling mountains south of Atlanta. The 6.7-mile Wolf Den Loop is a favorite section of the longer Pine Mountain Trail. For a touch of history, drive to Dowdell’s Knob to grab a selfie with the life-size sculpture of President F.D. Roosevelt.

GaStateParks.org/FDRoosevelt

Fort Mountain State Park – Chatsworth

This park is best known for a mysterious rock wall along the mountain top, plus a variety of trails. For the easiest walk, take the 1.2-mile loop around the park’s small lake. For a challenging, all-day hike, choose the 8-mile Gahuti Trail. Mountain bikers have more than 14 miles to explore. Highway 52 has b mountain scenery and overlooks worth stopping to see.

GaStateParks.org/FortMountain

Cloudland Canyon State Park – Near Chattanooga

This park offers easy-to-reach rim overlooks and challenging trails. A favorite hike takes visitors down a staircase to the bottom of the canyon, where two there are two waterfalls. The 5-mile West Rim Loop is moderately difficult and offers views of the canyon.

GaStateParks.org/CloudlandCanyon

