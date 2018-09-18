Family ‘food journey’ becomes a business

What started as an effort to meet the needs of her household, Jessica McMorris has turned into a business, The Allergy Friendly Vegetarian.

She recalled that years ago she had multiple health issues and was frustrated that the doctors she visited were unable to help.

“I was lethargic, fuzzy-minded, overweight and unhappy, “she noted, listing just a few of the maladies she recalls having when she moved to Atlanta in 2004. Finally, she said, she found a doctor who could address her problems. Although a medical doctor, he was also a naturopathist, who followed the advice of Hippocrates, the man considered the father of modern medicine, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”

McMorris made changes to her diet that resulted in what she calls a “radical transformation” and began studying the relationship between health issues and diet. She soon included her husband and their son in her health approach and found that they, too, benefited. Over time she learned that she and her son have intolerances to gluten, dairy and soy, and her husband is intolerant to dairy, and sensitive to gluten and soy. “And he’s deathly allergic to certain fruits, including strawberries, pineapple, pitted fruits, and pears and apples,” she said.

While McMorris found foods on the market and recipes that met her family’s requirements, they often weren’t impressed with the taste.

“Pumpkin spiced muffins are my husband’s favorite, but we couldn’t find any that tasted good and didn’t cause an allergic reaction. I remember one day craving something sweet and I put together my own recipe that I originally intended as pancakes. I ended up baking the batter in muffin tins. The muffins were so light and fluffy it took all my willpower not to eat them all. My husband tasted them and said, ‘You’ve got something here. You need to market these.’ So I tried making other flavors—including pumpkin spice—and was really pleased at the results.”

McMorris started developing recipes that avoid the most common food allergies and sensitivities, including wheat, dairy, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, corn and sesame. “A very small percentage of the population suffers from celiac disease, which brings on extreme reactions to gluten, however, a good many more people have gluten issues,” she said.

Noting that she used to eat everything, McMorris acknowledged that excluding certain foods hasn’t been easy. “I love food, which can be frustrating if you can’t eat most of it. We get emotionally attached to foods. There is an actual grieving process for foods we can no longer eat.”

Helping others on what she calls a “food journey”—a quest for a diet each individual finds healthful, satisfying and enjoyable—has become a mission for McMorris. She estimates that 17 percent of the population would benefit from adjusting their diets to avoid foods they are sensitive to.

McMorris created Muff’n Stuff, a dry muffin mix that is vegan and free of the 10 common allergens. She has other products such as a vegan pie crust mix in development. She said her husband Sean is a professional musician but worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years.

“He brought all that professional knowledge to the table to help me set up the business. Our son [Giovanni] was the official taste tester before he developed a gut issue.” McMorris added that both help when the products are offered in farmer’s markets.

She credits the East Lake unit of Start:Me, the business training program run by Emory University’s Goizueta Business School, with helping her over the hurdles to become a business.

On its website, Start:Me quotes McMorris as saying, “With Start:ME, I was able to dive into the financials of my business in a meaningful way that made me more confident talking with potential investors….I feel leaps and bounds ahead of where I was before participating in the program.”

Creating food products for the market has been an on-again, off-again process, she explained. “Even as a cottage industry, I must have a certified kitchen to create food products to sell. I had one, but we moved and had to start the process over. I just recently again got a certified kitchen,” she said.

“From the beginning people suggested that I write a cookbook, but I thought, there are already 50 million and one cookbooks out there—who would buy a cookbook by someone they never heard of?” Once she had created a brand, however, she started a two-year process through which she published an online cookbook.

McMorris, who now calls The Allergy Free Vegetarian her full-time focus, said her dream is to have Disney Corporation use her recipes and products in its theme parks. “The people at Disney are very responsive to food allergy issues. I think my products would be perfect for them.”

48 total views, 48 views today