On Christmas Eve, south DeKalb County resident Marvain Adams was out in his subdivision doing what he loves—helping others.

Adams was using his leaf blower in the middle of the street on River Mist Court off Dogwood Farms Drive when he was struck by a car. Adams was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with an injury to his head and later died at the hospital, according to a police report.

No charges were filed in the incident, according to a DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson.

Shortly after his death, Adams’ daughter Sierra, 27, created a Go Fund Me page to raise $40,000 for funeral and household expenses. Adams did not have life insurance due to a tight budget, Sierra wrote on the page.

“I’ll never get over seeing him on the ground and watching him as he stopped breathing,” Sierra Adams wrote. “To say that I am devastated is an understatement. I have no idea how to function or live life without him. I love my dad and was always his shadow.”

Adams also said she is a college student and works two jobs but doesn’t make enough to cover all household expenses. More than $12,600 was raised, which was enough to cover the funeral expenses, Adams wrote on Jan. 1.

“I’ve been able to handle many things in regards to the funeral and our home due to the many donations that [have] come in,” she said. “I also appreciate the well wishes and love that many have given me.”

Adams’ funeral service was held Jan. 7 at Donald Trimble Mortuary in Decatur. He was buried in Jacksonville, Fla., where other family members are buried.

Adams said her father was a leader in the community and loved to help other people.

“He always did whatever he had to do to help anyone in need. He didn’t have much money but he frequently gave his last dollar to help others,” she said. “He cleaned yards and would open up our house to anyone in need. He could cheer anyone up and had a great personality. Any time that anyone had any struggles or tragedy in their lives, he would be there for them. Everyone was treated as a family member and close friends to him. Not just within his living community and among friends but in his work community as well.”

Adams said her father worked at IBM for 30 years.

“Everyone that worked with him has always expressed to me how kind he was toward them,” she said. “Any job he had, he made sure to do the job well. He had pride in any work he did and treated all those that worked with him with respect. There was no setting that caused him to not stay true to his heart.”

Adams said she will continue to live in the home she shared with her father.

“Even though he was killed just a walk up the sidewalk, I’m dedicated to staying in the house and keeping it in honor of his legacy,” she said. “This is the only place that I can be, that helps me feel his presence. I know that is what he wanted. He loved our community and he couldn’t see himself ever leaving. I want to take care of the house like he always did.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/marvainadams.

