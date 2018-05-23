Family, SWD community remember Salter

Family, friends, athletes, coaches and students from the Southwest DeKalb High School community gathered May 19 at New Life Church in Decatur to celebrate the life of coach Fletcher Salter.

Salter, 68, died May 12 after a 20-month battle with sarcoma cancer. He was an educator and coached football and baseball for 32 years in DeKalb County.

He spent the majority of his coaching career at Southwest DeKalb, where he served as the head baseball coach from 1984 to 1990 and 1999 to 2002 and served as an assistant football coach from 1984 to 1991 and from 1997 until his death.

“He was doing radiation treatments and [would] still come by the school every so often and help us out,” Southwest DeKalb football coach Damien Wimes said.

Wimes played for Salter from 1986 to 1991 and then coached with him from 1999 to 2010.

“He raised me as a coach and [taught me] the right way to coach. He was very principled, in a good way,” Wimes said. “Everything was about doing things the right way [for him]. He was a great man, a great father and a great mentor.”

Salter also served as the head football coach at McNair High School from 1991 to 1996 and had a 38-28 record in six seasons. He served as a head coach again, as an interim coach, in 2016 at Southwest DeKalb after the death of coach Michael Tanks.

Chad Wade, a 1993 Southwest DeKalb graduate, said Salter was more than a coach to his players.

“He was a father figure to a lot of us,” he said. “He was one of those strong Black men who cared. He always encouraged us and gave us advice about life, school, everything.”

For Willie Binyard, Salter went from being a father figure to being his actual father.

Salter took Binyard into his home 15 years ago when he was a student at Chapel Hill Middle School. Binyard said hi biological father was abusive and put him out of the house when he fought back.

“[Salter] took me home one day after football practice,” Binyard said. “I had nowhere else to go, so he told me to come home with him and his family. He was a blessing to me.”

Salter and his wife would later adopt Binyard. He played football for his adopted father all through high school.

“He showed me how to be a man and how to make my shortcomings a blessing and use them as an advantage,” Binyard said. “He’s the reason why I finished high school, went to college and got a degree. He’s one of the reasons why I got a master’s degree. He basically changed my life for the better.”

Binyard said he has gotten text messages and phone calls from people in the Southwest DeKalb community telling him how much of a loss his dad’s death is to the community.

“He had been there for [more than] 30 years. He impacted lives, not just my life and my family’s, but his students, as well,” Binyard said.

“Hearing that just reminds me how great of a man he was. He impacted everyone he encountered with, even some of his colleagues.

“He was a God-fearing man [and] installed that into his family as well,” Binyard said. “A loving husband, a loving father, a loving grandfather, a loving friend and church member. He will truly be missed.”

