Farmers markets return, find more business amid pandemic

Farmers markets across DeKalb County are reopening for spring and summer, and DeKalb County’s mobile farmers market—Fresh on DeK—returned for its first mobile farmers market June 7.

Many of the markets continue to require or recommend guests wear masks and practice social distancing, but markets are also offering food trucks, live music, and social activities as COVID restrictions are lifted.

In 2020, several markets were operating as pre-order only markets and requiring guests to pick up their orders curbside before the parks and business parking lots the markets operate in reopened.

Farmers, vendors, and managers of farmers markets in Avondale Estates and Dunwoody said other than wearing masks and gloves, they’re operating the same now as they did before the pandemic.

Markets such as the Dunwoody Farmers Market are looking for ways to encourage people to stay awhile rather than leave after they finish shopping, according to Dunwoody Farmers Market Manager Kirsten Simmons.

Despite the pandemic, several vendors and market managers in DeKalb County said they’ve grown their customer bases since the start of the pandemic, citing their outdoor markets and traditional grocery stores’ empty shelves as reasons for the increase.

Simmons—who also runs a farm stand at East Atlanta Village Farmers Market and is planning to open a stand at Oakhurst Farmers Market—said the Dunwoody market has almost doubled and that her farm stands have seen similar increases.

She credited the goods offered by the markets for attracting people, but Simmons also said shopping at farmers markets during the pandemic was a safe choice for many shoppers.

“Our goal is to make this something people come by each week to do their shopping. Now we’re trying to get people to stay versus ‘come get your stuff and go,’” said Simmons. “We’ve doubled pretty much over the last year. We had 15 to 20 vendors last year and we’re at 25 to 30 now. Being open during the pandemic helped. We got a lot of people who weren’t comfortable going into grocery stores.”

Simmons said Dunwoody Farmers Market averaged 300 to 500 people a week last year, and they’re averaging 500 to 700 a week now.

Steven Simms with The Rural Urban Connection Farm is among the vendors taking advantage of the increasing number of shoppers. He added that the pandemic is what encouraged him to get into farming.

“My family and I talked about this for a while, and with COVID and seeing empty store shelves and worrying about the economy, I said, ‘We either needed to do it now or we never will,’ and so we started in April [2020],” said Simms.

Simms said the return clientele from Dunwoody Farmers Market and community support is making his farming venture worthwhile.

“Everyone has been so supportive. It really gives a sense of community feel,” Smith added.

Franceska Lynne and Warren Gang own and operate Twilight and Lemongrass, a vegan comfort food stand at the markets in Avondale Estates and Dunwoody.

Lynne said farmers markets were crucial for local farmers and vendors during the pandemic because they created a safe outdoor shopping environment.

“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve done really well in the pandemic,” said Lynne. “The markets opened up pretty quickly, after only about three months into the pandemic. People really wanted to come out and support local businesses, which is nice. A lot of people have been cooking and cooped up inside and want something different.”

Local farmers markets include:

-The Avondale Estates Farmers Market is open year-round on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 22 North Avondale Road. Free parking for the market is available on Pine Street, Franklin Street, and in the lower parking lot behind My Parents Basement.

-The Brookhaven Farmers Market operates through November, every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon at 1375 Fernwood Circle.

-Tucker Farmers Market offers an in-person market with drive-thru and delivery options held every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 Lavista Road in Tucker. There also food trucks, live music and more than 25 vendors onsite. More information can be found at www.TFMonlineStore.com

-Lithonia Market on Main is open every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. through the end of October and offers produce, groceries, food, music, and art. The market is held on Main Street in downtown Lithonia.

-Fresh on DeK, DeKalb County’s Mobile Farmers Market, travels throughout the county Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to offer nutrition education and freshly harvested fruits and vegetables. Session A will be from June 7 through July 30, and Session B will be from Aug. 2 through Sept. 24. A list of locations can be found at https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb/fresh-on-dek/fresh-on-dek-sites.html.

-The Decatur Farmers Markets has continued on Wednesdays at 308 Clairemont Ave., on the corner of Commerce Street in Decatur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Saturdays, the market is held in the Oakhurst neighborhood at Sceptre Brewing Arts.

-East Atlanta Village Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 18 at 572 Stokeswood Ave. SE in Atlanta. The market is located across from Midway Pub and offers local and seasonal food and grocery items.

A list of locations and vendors for the Decatur, Oakhurst and East Atlanta Village farmers markets can be found at https://cfmatl.org/.

