Fatal car crash now ruled homicide

Described as “outgoing, smart, kind, funny” and having a “heart of gold” by a former teacher, 5-year-old Miles Jenness died Sept. 29 after sustaining injuries related to a car crash.

Michelle Wierson, 52, was charged with serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving and following too closely after she allegedly hit the vehicle that Jenness and his mother were in from behind when their car was stopped.

According to Decatur Police, the accident occurred at Midway Road and South Candler Street on Sept. 27 at 5:14 p.m. Police said after the crash Wierson was “behaving erratically, running in and out traffic.”

“An off-duty DeKalb County police officer and an on-duty MARTA police officer traveling in the area stopped to assist with the accident. The adult female driver began to assault the DeKalb County police officer and was taken into custody for battery against a police officer,” Decatur police officials said in a press release.

The case against Wierson is now considered a homicide and has been turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office. No investigative details will be released at this time, according to a Decatur police official.

According to police reports, a MARTA police officer and bystanders attempted CPR on Jenness until medical personnel arrived.

Decatur Police spokesperson Jennifer Ross said the death of Jenness is tough for the department and community.

“The death of a child is difficult for everyone, including emergency personnel and the community, but our thoughts are with the Jenness family and our focus is conducting a thorough investigation for the prosecution of this case,” Ross said.

A GoFundMe page titled “In Memory of Miles Jenness” has been created by his former Scott Montessori Academy teacher Shadrae Hill. In one day, the page surpassed its goal of $10,000.

“He loved his friends, his teachers, and most of all his family,” Hill wrote. “We are raising funds for anything that his parents may need during this tragic time in their lives. With his parents in your thoughts and prayers, please donate what you can.”

